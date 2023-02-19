EFFINGHAM — As Effingham County continues to allocate its remaining pandemic relief funds, officials have been taking a close look at all funding requests to ensure all the funds are spent appropriately and allocated by the Dec. 31, 2026, deadline.
In an effort to better supervise the allocation of the remaining funds, the county requires any group requesting American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide a monthly report detailing how and when that money will be spent.
“I’ve been trying to be as diligent in working at these as closely as we can to make sure that we’re following everything that we’re supposed to, especially the internal final ruling by the U.S. Treasury that was put down on how these need to be used and when they need to be used by,” Effingham County Board Chairman Josh Douthit said during a Tax and Finance committee meeting Thursday.
The county has until Dec. 31, 2024, to have all ARPA funds earmarked.
The committee voted to approve, for Effingham County Board consideration, a $77,000 earmark for the Effingham Regional Career Academy for the reimbursement of tuition of both students and adults. This is just a fraction of the original request from the Effingham Regional Career Academy for a $330,000 earmark, which was approved by previous County Board members in March 2022.
Committee members questioned Norma Lansing, the chair of the Effingham Regional Career Academy Board of Directors, on the details of the request, which changed after it was discovered that the county would be unable to cover the full tuition reimbursement request due to the ARPA timeline.
“Any classes after the Dec. 31, 2024, cutoff would not be eligible for ARPA funding if we stay in line with that rule,” Douthit said. “Instead of pursuing the tuition reimbursement for the classes and using ARPA funding for that, they have now requested to pursue equipment because of the timeline of the cutoff in 2024.”
The equipment requested includes several virtual reality training devices that would offset the cost of materials needed in training students and adults in a variety of trades. The cost of these items would cover the roughly $250,000 remaining of the original $330,000 earmark request.
“Was that amount requested arbitrarily by a representative of the ERCA in his or her own accord, or was there some sort of formal discussion or resolution made to do so?” Douthit, who is also Effingham County Tax and Finance Committee Vice Chair, asked Lansing.
“No there was not,” Lansing replied, referring to formal discussion or resolution.
Douthit asked Lansing to explain why a formal process didn’t occur regarding the request.
“I’m not the one to ask that question. Sorry,” Lansing said.
Lansing defended the equipment request, arguing that the items the Effingham Regional Career Academy are requesting are a “key piece” of the ongoing project that includes the construction of the Rural Development Technology Center that will house the Effingham Regional Career Academy after its completion.
“It will be under construction and open by the end of 2024,” Lansing said.
Lansing said 14 school districts and Lake Land College have been working together on the project.
“You won’t find anything quite like it in the state because of the collaborative nature of the project,” she said.
Douthit expressed concern that even though the career academy would own the equipment, Lake Land College would control the use of the equipment because they have invested millions for the center’s construction. He asked if the Effingham Regional Career Academy had discussed this with Lake Land College.
“We have not had that discussion yet,” Lansing said.
Effingham County Tax and Finance Committee member Elizabeth Huston voiced her support for earmarking funds for tuition reimbursement, referencing her experience with the OKAW Area Vocational Center as a reason why she believes the Effingham Regional Career Academy is so valuable.
“I was one of those high school students my senior year that took classes, and I would say that probably benefited me more than anything,” Huston said.
Committee member Jeremy Kyle echoed Huston’s support in Thursday’s meeting.
“We absolutely need vocational training. We need these trade positions in our community,” Kyle said.
Although the motion passed, Kyle voted against approving the $77,000 earmark for the County Board to review despite expressing his general support for the career academy.
Also during the meeting Thursday, the committee approved a request from the Effingham City and County Special Response Team for $81,200 of the county’s ARPA funds to pay for training and purchase equipment for both training and serving high-risk warrants. Committee members Kyle, Sandra Gillet and Jeremy Deters abstained from the vote.
The request includes funding for an infrared camera, flash-bangs, steel targets, K-9 training and uniform equipment. The request will go before the full County Board at their next meeting.
The committee approved, for County Board review, a $130,000 earmark for the replacement and improvement of the Effingham County Museum gazebo.
The committee also approved, for full County Board review, $9,400 in ARPA funds to cover the upfront cost of updates and improvements to the county’s website.
The committee also approved the purchase of two vehicles with ARPA funds, one for Effingham County Animal Control and the other for the office of the Supervisor of Assessments.
Also Thursday, the committee voted to increase its participation level for the Effingham County Chamber to that of a capital investor.
The county currently only gives the chamber $400 a year and this number hasn’t increased in several years. If approved by the full County Board, this payment would increase to $3,000.
