Effingham County’s chief election officer said Friday that he was disappointed by the lack of competition in local elections following the end of the petitioning and filing period for statewide candidates.
County Clerk and Recorder Kerry Hirtzel made those comments during the April edition of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday luncheon, where he spoke on the election process and what to expect from the 2022 elections. All statewide offices are on the ballot this year, along with all elected officials in Effingham County administration, the Effingham County Board and many area judicial races.
For the four administrative positions up for election this year — clerk, sheriff, supervisor of assessments and treasurer — only one candidate has filed for each race, all Republicans. Hirtzel said that without competition, Election Day can be a small, quiet affair.
“When it comes to the cost of elections, Effingham County pays the same for an election where 10% of the voters turn out as one where 100% came out,” Hirtzel said. “It costs us the same because we have to prepare for 100%.”
Hirtzel is retiring after five terms as clerk, with his deputy, Michelle Kollman, seeking to replace him. Sheriff Paul Kuhns is running for his first full term as the county’s head law enforcement officer, while Pam Braun is looking for a fourth full term as assessments supervisor. In the treasurer’s race, Deb Ruholl, an administrative aid in the board office, is running to replace Paula Miller, retiring after serving a single term as the treasurer and more than 30 years in the treasurer’s office.
While county Democrats didn’t get a candidate to file for any of the offices, Hirtzel said that the party can appoint a candidate following the June 28 primary. Only one Democrat has filed for the county board seats up this year — incumbent Doug McCain of Mason, who serves in District G along the southern tip of the county.
Only one primary on the board will be contested — the race to replace Rob Arnold in District H, where Dale Wallace, a water main inspector from Effingham, and Sandra Gillet of Watson, a technical services assistant with the Effingham Police Department, will duke it out in the Republican primary.
All of the board’s nine seats are up for election due to laws governing those races, which call for each seat to be up on a rotating basis. If elected, each candidate will first serve a four-year term, followed by two two-year terms.
“Every two years, you’re electing someone” to the board, Hirtzel said. “The board is all being elected this year. The only time that can happen is every 10 years.”
Only one of Effingham County’s state representatives is being opposed in a primary — Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, serving the 50th Senate District, was moved into the 54th District including most of Effingham County and will face Don Debolt, R-Stewardson, in the primary in that race.
Key judicial races include a seat on the 5th District of the Illinois Appellate Courts, where Circuit Judge Mike McHaney of Viola runs against incumbent Justice Barry Vaughan of McLeansboro in the Republican primary. Vaughan was appointed to the court in 2020 by state Supreme Court Justice David Overstreet, who he replaced. The winner will face Democrat Brian Roberts of DeSoto in the November general election.
In the 4th Judicial Circuit, two Republicans are fighting to replace Kim Koester, who retired in 2020. Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler will face Associate Judge Jeff DeLong in that primary. No Democrats have filed.
While the clerk’s office has a vast wealth of experience in conducting elections, Hirtzel readily admits that his office doesn’t know much about the candidates once they file in his office. They don’t perform research on the candidates, so while they can answer plenty of questions about the exact way elections are run in the county, one would have to do research on their own to find out more about who’s running.
“I know everybody thinks that we should know this because we do the elections,” Hirtzel said. “We do the elections, but we don’t deal with candidates that much once we get to this point — especially the state candidates, because they don’t file with us.”
Watch for stories in the Effingham Daily News about contested races before the June 28 primary.
