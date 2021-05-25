It is with great pleasure that the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce announces the unveiling of the new Chamber logo. This logo is the fourth official iteration of the Chamber logo and replaces the previous logo created in 2010.
Effingham County is a special place. It is home to a vibrant and progressive, business-minded community. The legacy is steeped in a rich history of pioneers, movers, and shakers … yet continues to be driven forward by a new generation of young, energetic, and engaged business leaders. With the next generation in mind, the focus was a fresh and new look to propel the Chamber’s brand into the future.
Effingham is known for “The Crossroads” and the Chamber felt is was important to keep that as a focus for the new logo. Interstates 57 & 70 are not only primary arteries that fuel transportation and commerce throughout the Midwest and nation but are part of Effingham’s core identity – and at the heart of what drives the Chamber’s business spirit.
The Chamber, along with its Board of Directors, would like to thank Imagine This! Marketing Group for designing a more abstract interpretation of the county’s shape providing a fresh, friendly look, better reflecting the welcoming, caring people of Effingham County.
While this may be a new, more modern look for the Chamber, the focus of the Chamber remains the same … on the growth of Effingham County and its people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.