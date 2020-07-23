The Effingham County Courthouse will be closed Friday, July 24, for COVID sanitation. It will be open for emergency filings only by calling Circuit Clerk John Niemerg at 217-690-9132. The courthouse will reopen Monday, July 27.
Because of the increased number of positive cases, and numbers of people exposed in Effingham County and the surrounding counties, effective Friday, July 24, at start of business and until further notice, all people entering the Effingham County Government Buildings that are accessible to the public are required to wear a face mask that covers the mouth and nose. Employees may voluntarily remove their mask if they are in their offices and can maintain social distancing standards. All employees are required to wear masks when in contact with the general public or non-employees while on county property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.