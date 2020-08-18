EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board boosted the boarding fee and created a deadline for how long animals can be housed at the Effingham County Animal Shelter. One member feared the changes could be interpreted as allowing animals to be euthanized — but was assured it would remain a “no-kill” shelter.
County Board Member Heather Mumma raised concerns about the wording of the addition to the county’s animal control manual that stated animals would be “disposed of” after a certain period of time.
The amended policy now states the county boards animals to prevent their suffering or having to be euthanized. It will charge the owner of the animal $20 per day — an $8 increase — for housing, feeding and maintaining the animal for up to 14 days.
Mumma said when it comes to the deadline on housing an animal it should read and emphasize the “no kill” policy rather than saying “disposed of.” Board member John Perry tried to reassure Mumma that the disposal of the animal meant either adoption or sending it to an animal rescue. Mumma feared the wordage would open up an option to euthanize an animal.
“The only way an animal would be euthanized is if the veterinarian recommends it,” Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann said. “This is only addressing the fee structure for the animals and housing. We are a ‘no kill’ facility and we are only adding to current policy.”
“I just wish it would say, ‘without euthanasia,’” Mumma said.
Mumma also questioned the fee for housing an animal established in the new policy.
“I guess my question is do you realize it is $8 more per day,” Mumma said.
“That was by design,” Perry said. “So people will seek other places (to take their animals) making us the provider of last resort.”
Perry said the shelter was not going to be going into competition with veterinarians and other shelters that house pets and thought the fee increase was needed as a discouragement.
The board voted 8-1 in favor of the addition to the animal control policy, with Mumma being the only dissenting vote.
In other action, board members agreed to purchase voting equipment and software from ES&S for a total of $253,930 to be used in elections after the Nov. 3 General Election.
The board also approved a resolution opposing possible executive clemency for Aaron Hyche and James Taylor by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The board also approved a resolution opposing possible parole for Hyche and Taylor by the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. Hyche and Taylor were convicted of fatally shooting Illinois State Police Trooper Layton Davis after escaping from prison.
Board members appointed Joe Thoele to the South Island Drainage District, Samuel B. Jansen to the Island Grove Drainage District, Greg Elmore to the Lucas Township Drainage District and Dennis Niemerg to the St. Francis Township Drainage District.
Niemann presented a recommendation to hire a part-time COVID-19 expense processor at a rate of $15 per hour. Niemann said the money would come from the Federal CARES Act. Niemann said the job would involve taking care of paperwork required by the county to receive COVID expense reimbursement. The part-time position would end on Dec. 30.
“Right now we don’t have the manpower to get all of that paperwork in,” Niemann said. “We would like to get this person hired within a week or two.”
Niemann said the new part-time hire would also help process expenses for the Effingham County Health, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Effingham County Emergency Agency.
The board unanimously agreed. Anyone interested in the part-time position should contact the Effingham County Board Office at 217-342-4990.
Board members also approved a supplemental list of election judges, 2021 county holiday schedule and a change of a polling precinct location in Teutoplois for the Nov. 3 General Election and 2021 Consolidated Election. Residents who voted at the Teutopolis 1 precinct located at the Teutopolis Village Hall will now vote at the American Legion,106 North Plum Street, for the next two elections.
The board voted unanimously to approve a preliminary engineering agreement with Charleston Engineering of Olney. Effingham County Engineer Greg Koester said the plan is to replace a low water crossing in Union Township located 3 miles east of Mason at 250th Avenue.
Effingham County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel told board members that his office has so far received 1,332 vote-by-mail ballot applications for Nov. 3 General Election compared to 589 four years ago. Hitzel said requests for vote-by-mail ballots and early voting have steadily increased over the years.
