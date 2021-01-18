The owners of Landfill 33 say it is nearing capacity and want to open another site on about 120 acres just outside Effingham, along Illinois Route 33, southwest of Sandschafer Electric.
The proposed Effingham Crossroads Landfill has drawn criticism from neighbors.
“These so-called experts can sugarcoat this any way they want to, but it’s still a garbage dump,” Dan Borries told the Effingham County Board during a recent hearing.
Borries purchased 13.68 acres of land from his parents in 1986 — property that’s been in his family for more than a century. He lives about half a mile east of Landfill 33. His property shares a milelong border with the proposed Effingham Crossroads site.
“If this facility goes in, I’m going to have problems the rest of my life,” Borries told the board.
In operation since 1980, Landfill 33 takes waste from seven counties: Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper and Marion. Owner Brian Hayes expects it to reach capacity by 2023.
Effingham Crossroads Landfill would be located on property directly east of Landfill 33, accessed from Route 33. It would operate for at least 30 years, according to expert testimony during the hearing.
Before submitting an application to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Effingham Crossroads Landfill needs local site approval from the Effingham County Board. During a hearing on Jan. 7 and 8, members of the Effingham County Board heard evidence from Effingham Crossroads Landfill LLC, an Effingham County company owned by Brian and Julia Hayes, and those opposed to the project.
The proposed site is on 120.16 acres southeast of Effingham, divided equally over a railroad track, according to documents presented during the hearing. An office would be located north of the railroad track, and 37.9 acres of the property south of the tracks would be used as a landfill.
Hayes’ attorney, Rick Porter, called expert witnesses to testify that the landfill meets the nine criteria necessary to secure a permit. The criteria includes traffic safety studies, accommodation of waste needs, construction of berms to block the view of the landfill, land boundaries, steps to minimize the impact on surrounding property values, and landfill design.
Among the experts was Environmental Engineer Devin Moose, of St. Charles, who works for APTIM, a business headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Moose said he and his team of consultants, surveyors and subcontractors put together six volumes of data that features over 5,000 pages of documentation for the landfill application. The application was entered as evidence to be evaluated by members of the county board.
“The new facility should have 30 years of life,” Moose said.
In 2006, Landfill 33 was issued a $500 fine for uncovered refuse from the previous operating day or at the conclusion of an operating day, according to state records.
Then in 2007, Landfill 33 was again cited for uncovered refuse, as well as for failure to collect and contain litter from the site by the end of each operating day, resulting in a $1,000 penalty.
Borries, the property owner adjacent to the proposed landfill, testified that Landfill 33 is a little over a half mile from his property. He told the board that when the wind comes from the west he can hear the noise of the machinery.
Borries said his house would be 750 feet from the waste boundary line of the new site.
“I would like to pass this land off to my kids like my Dad did for me so they can enjoy it like we have over the years,” Borries said. “I would like to see my kids build a home out there. We have plenty of land.”
Borries said he would like to open his front door and see nature – not a berm blocking his view of the open fields that are now there.
In cross-examination, Porter asked Borries whether a property owner has a right to develop his property.
“No, not if it’s going to interfere with the quality of my life,” Borries said.
Effingham County Board member Elizabeth Huston asked Borries whether or not he purchased the property from his parents after Landfill 33 was established. Borries said he did build his house after Landfill 33 was established.
Deb and Rick Stumeier also oppose the landfill. They live approximately a quarter-mile from Landfill 33 and would be adjacent to Effingham Crossroads Landfill.
“I think everybody just needs to put themselves in our place,” Deb Stumeier said. “Everyone thinks it’s no big deal. I’m not going to sit here and tell you I have some kind of big college degree, because I don’t. But what I do know is we’ve lived out on our property since 1978.”
“We put up with the dust, the smell, the trash, the litter from the one that is already there, which is Landfill 33,” she added.
Deb Stumeier said she lives between 500 and 700 feet from the proposed landfill.
“I can’t even imagine how much worse it’s going to be,” she said.
Porter asked Stumeier if she was aware there would be a berm close to their property.
“I am aware of that and I’m also aware that there is one already there that does absolutely nothing,” Deb Stumeier said. “A berm is not going to fix the problem. How is a berm going to keep the dust and smell from entering our property?”
Borries’ attorney, Brent Holmes, asked Stumeier to talk more about the dust issue during summer months at her home and how many years she has noticed the dust problem.
“Ever since they’ve been there,” she said. “If you go outside, you have to spray your patio furniture off before you can sit on it. And I can’t even hang my laundry out due to the dust.”
Attorney Jennifer Martin, representing the Effingham County Board, said that to maintain “fundamental fairness” in the proceedings, board members would not discuss their views on the proposal until it is time for them to vote on whether to approve it.
Public comments received at the Effingham County Clerk’s office by 4 p.m. Feb. 8, or postmarked by Feb. 8, will be considered by the County Board.
