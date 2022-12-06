EFFINGHAM — The new Effingham County Board has officially taken office after being sworn in Monday during the board’s reorganizational meeting.
After taking her oath of office Thursday, Effingham’s new county clerk, Michelle Kollmann, conducted the swearing-in ceremony.
Reelected members included Norbert Soltwedel, representing District A; David Campbell, representing District D; Elizabeth Huston, District F; and Doug McCain, District G.
Among the newly elected board members sworn in during the meeting were Joshua Douthit, representing District B; Jeremy Kyle, District C; Christopher Keller, District E; Sandra Gillet, District H; and Jeremy Deters, District I.
The new board voted to appoint Joshua Douthit as chairman and keep David Campbell as vice chairman. They will remain chairman and vice chairman for the next two years.
“I look forward to working with all the new board members and, of course, the ones that came back too,” said Campbell.
Douthit and Campbell were the only members nominated, and the board voted unanimously to appoint them.
All nine members of the new board ran unopposed in the 2022 general election in November, and only one member, Republican Sandra Gillet, faced a challenger in the 2022 primary. She defeated her opponent, Republican Dale Wallace.
Douthit began his term as chairman by addressing his fellow board members.
“I want to quickly thank the previous board members for all their service, for putting us in the good position they’ve put us in,” Douthit said. “I’m humbled and honored to be elected as your guys’ chairman. I’ll be accountable to you guys and I look forward to leading you.”
After approving committee assignments, the board approved a resolution transferring the authority to the new county treasurer to act as the county’s custodian of funds.
Additionally, Effingham County Supervisor of Assessments Pamela Braun offered some advice to the new county board.
“Unfortunately, sometimes our resources are overlooked, but we’re pretty valuable. So, make sure to use us,” Braun said.
Standing Committees
Road and Bridge — Chairman: Doug McCain; Vice Chair: Norbert Soltwedel; Member: Jeremy Kyle
Buildings and Grounds — Chairman: Norbert Soltwedel; Vice Chair: Doug McCain; Member: Jeremy Kyle
Tax and Finance Committee of the Whole — Chairman: Norbert Soltwedel; Vice Chair: Sandra Gillet
Health Services — Chairman: Doug McCain; Vice Chair: Jeremy Kyle; Member: Norbert Soltwedel
Insurance — Chairman: Norbert Soltwedel; Vice Chair: Doug McCain; Member: Jeremy Kyle
Reports — Chairman: Jeremy Deters; Vice Chair: Sandra Gillet; Member: Elizabeth Huston
Legislative/Personnel Committee of the Whole — Chairman: David Campbell; Vice Chair: Jeremy Deters
Public Safety — Chairman: David Campbell; Vice Chair: Sandra Gillet; Member: Jeremy Deters
Waste Management/Landfill Committee of the Whole — TBD
Committee/Appointments
911 —David Campbell
Airport — Jeremy Deters and Christopher Keller
Ambulance Oversight — Jeremy Kyle and Sandra Gillet
Childcare Research — Norbert Soltwedel and Elizabeth Huston
Economic Development — Chairman: David Campbell; Vice Chair: Christopher Keller; Member: Sandra Gillet
Capital Improvement Advisory Committee — Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Legislative, Chairman of Tax and Finance
Redistrict Apportionment – Appointment
County Board Representatives
Dive Rescue – Public Safety
CEFS – Doug McCain
EMA – Public Safety
Health Board – Doug McCain
708 Board – David Campbell
U of I Extension – Doug McCain
SCIRP – David Campbell
Effingham County Community Development Corporation – Joshua Douthit
377 Board – Sandra Gillet
Alliance – Norbert Soltwedel
Housing Authority – David Campbell
Animal Control – Public Safety Committee Chair
K-9 Search and Rescue – Public Safety Committee Chair
Effingham Regional Career Academy – Joshua Douthit
Local Enterprise/TIF Boards – Board Chairman
FOIA Officer – Sandra Gillet
