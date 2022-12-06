EFFINGHAM — The new Effingham County Board has officially taken office after being sworn in Monday during the board’s reorganizational meeting.

After taking her oath of office Thursday, Effingham’s new county clerk, Michelle Kollmann, conducted the swearing-in ceremony.

Reelected members included Norbert Soltwedel, representing District A; David Campbell, representing District D; Elizabeth Huston, District F; and Doug McCain, District G.

Among the newly elected board members sworn in during the meeting were Joshua Douthit, representing District B; Jeremy Kyle, District C; Christopher Keller, District E; Sandra Gillet, District H; and Jeremy Deters, District I.

The new board voted to appoint Joshua Douthit as chairman and keep David Campbell as vice chairman. They will remain chairman and vice chairman for the next two years.

“I look forward to working with all the new board members and, of course, the ones that came back too,” said Campbell.

Douthit and Campbell were the only members nominated, and the board voted unanimously to appoint them.

All nine members of the new board ran unopposed in the 2022 general election in November, and only one member, Republican Sandra Gillet, faced a challenger in the 2022 primary. She defeated her opponent, Republican Dale Wallace.

Douthit began his term as chairman by addressing his fellow board members.

“I want to quickly thank the previous board members for all their service, for putting us in the good position they’ve put us in,” Douthit said. “I’m humbled and honored to be elected as your guys’ chairman. I’ll be accountable to you guys and I look forward to leading you.”

After approving committee assignments, the board approved a resolution transferring the authority to the new county treasurer to act as the county’s custodian of funds.

Additionally, Effingham County Supervisor of Assessments Pamela Braun offered some advice to the new county board.

“Unfortunately, sometimes our resources are overlooked, but we’re pretty valuable. So, make sure to use us,” Braun said.

Standing Committees

Road and Bridge — Chairman: Doug McCain; Vice Chair: Norbert Soltwedel; Member: Jeremy Kyle

Buildings and Grounds — Chairman: Norbert Soltwedel; Vice Chair: Doug McCain; Member: Jeremy Kyle

Tax and Finance Committee of the Whole — Chairman: Norbert Soltwedel; Vice Chair: Sandra Gillet

Health Services — Chairman: Doug McCain; Vice Chair: Jeremy Kyle; Member: Norbert Soltwedel

Insurance — Chairman: Norbert Soltwedel; Vice Chair: Doug McCain; Member: Jeremy Kyle

Reports — Chairman: Jeremy Deters; Vice Chair: Sandra Gillet; Member: Elizabeth Huston

Legislative/Personnel Committee of the Whole — Chairman: David Campbell; Vice Chair: Jeremy Deters

Public Safety — Chairman: David Campbell; Vice Chair: Sandra Gillet; Member: Jeremy Deters

Waste Management/Landfill Committee of the Whole — TBD

Committee/Appointments

911 —David Campbell

Airport — Jeremy Deters and Christopher Keller

Ambulance Oversight — Jeremy Kyle and Sandra Gillet

Childcare Research — Norbert Soltwedel and Elizabeth Huston

Economic Development — Chairman: David Campbell; Vice Chair: Christopher Keller; Member: Sandra Gillet

Capital Improvement Advisory Committee — Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Legislative, Chairman of Tax and Finance

Redistrict Apportionment – Appointment

County Board Representatives

Dive Rescue – Public Safety

CEFS – Doug McCain

EMA – Public Safety

Health Board – Doug McCain

708 Board – David Campbell

U of I Extension – Doug McCain

SCIRP – David Campbell

Effingham County Community Development Corporation – Joshua Douthit

377 Board – Sandra Gillet

Alliance – Norbert Soltwedel

Housing Authority – David Campbell

Animal Control – Public Safety Committee Chair

K-9 Search and Rescue – Public Safety Committee Chair

Effingham Regional Career Academy – Joshua Douthit

Local Enterprise/TIF Boards – Board Chairman

FOIA Officer – Sandra Gillet

Nick Taylor can be reached at nick.taylor@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 618-510-9226 or 217-347-7151 ext. 300132.

Tags

Trending Video