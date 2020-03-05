Republican candidates for Effingham County Board District A discussed a barrage of issues recently at a county board candidates forum hosted by the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce.
Candidates Gerald Kinkelaar, Eric Petty and Norbert Soltwedel shared like-minded concern over rising taxes in the county, and each said more participation by the public is needed on the county level.
The three candidate agreed that the duties of the county board members first and foremost include listening to the constituents of District A. Kinkelaar said if eventually elected to the board, he would see to it that the board does not overstep its bounds for rural citizens.
“Basically, I see my job as I’m coming in to represent the people of my district to make sure that we don’t make changes and infringe on their rights. Different people have different feelings about what the county should be doing,” Kinkelaar said. “We don’t want to overstep our bounds with a lot of my area, which is a rural area, and we don’t want to overstep our bounds with going out there and doing things that some of the rural people don’t abide by.”
Petty said in addition to paying attention to the needs of District A citizens, a county board member should see to it that the board’s revenue is applied where the community expects it to go. He said a majority of the board’s duties involve its budget and reconciliation of revenues to expenditures.
Soltwedel agreed that one of the board’s top priorities is administering funds to the proper entities of the board. He said public safety, maintaining roads and bridges and workforce development should also be at the forefront.
The theme for much of the candidates’ responses was saving costs and lowering taxes. Petty said the county should look at ways of saving money over just raising taxes to bring in more funds.
“I’d like to see some effort put into real estate and property tax issues being addressed. As people leave the state, it’s becoming more and more egregious to those remaining. To me, it’s all about the money and dealing with the various aspects of that,” Petty said.
As for spending priorities, Petty said public safety would be at the top of the list, and that includes police, fire protection and public health. He said there needs to be a focus on bringing manufacturing back to the county, which would, in turn, create a broader tax base and work base, thus bringing in more funds for the county.
Soltwedel agreed, saying public safety should be looked at for funding. He also agreed that taxes are too high in the county.
Soltwedel said new programs to develop more industry in the county would be a way to help lower taxes. He said he is not going into the election with an agenda for implementation but instead wants to thoroughly investigate and study the needs of the people, especially when it comes to lowering taxes.
Kinkelaar said that as a board member, he would like to see the county work with the state to reduce or eliminate property taxes. He said a spending priority for the board should be raising county employees’ pay along with the minimum wage hike to level out the pay.
Transparency from the board is something both Soltwedel and Kinkelaar both addressed at the forum. Soltwedel said he would like to get the public and others more involved in what is happening on the county government level.
“We have to get more people to participate in government other than those who just want something. We need to get ideas from all parts of our county to solve some of the problems that we have, and so I think that our participation would be my primary goal for the board, having others participate,” Soltwedel said. “We need to find some way to get more people out to vote, more people involved in our government and actually maybe have more faith in their government.”
Kinkelaar said he, too, would like to see the public and media attend more county board meetings. He said transparency with the board starts with regularly posting meeting agendas and minutes on the county website and constantly updating it.
He said one thing he would like to do if elected to the board is change to 4 p.m. meeting time to a later hour so more people can attend when they are not working. He added that more needs to be discussed at board meetings rather than just in committee meetings.
Finally, the candidates shared their thoughts on the county’s contract with Abbott EMS and whether or not to reopen the contract to any interested vendors outside of Abbott.
The three agreed that the contract should be reopened and also rewritten. They each said more competition could help save the county money if competitive bids were placed for the contract from several vendors.
The candidates also agreed that the county should have bid out the contract from the beginning.
Voting for the Republican candidates of District A as well as four other county board Republican nods takes place March 17. There are no Democratic candidates running for any of the county seats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.