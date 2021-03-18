EFFINGHAM — A proposed landfill site that has drawn opposition was unanimously approved by the Effingham County Board during a special meeting Thursday.
“I really hope you all can sleep tonight,” Dan Borries said to board members after the site was approved.
“We pretty much knew what the outcome of this would be,” Borries said when asked about the decision.
Borries' property neighbors the proposed site for the new landfill, Effingham Crossroads Landfill, southeast of Effingham on Illinois Route 33, east of existing Landfill 33. Brian Hayes and Julia Hayes, operators of Landfill 33, would also operate the proposed Effingham Crossroads Landfill.
Attorney Jennifer Martin, who represents the Effingham County Board, went through via Zoom each of the nine application criteria that had to be met by the landfill. Board members were required to vote on each criteria individually.
Along with voting on each criteria, board members were able to add conditions that need to be met by the owners of the proposed Effingham Crossroads Landfill.
All members voted unanimously to approve each individual criteria. Once all nine criteria were voted on, Martin said since each member voted to approve all nine criteria, the board officially approved the siting of Effingham Crossroads Landfill.
Martin said it would be up to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to enforce the conditions attached to any of the criteria.
Hearing Officer Larry Clark of Mundelein answered any questions board members had about his findings and recommendations to the board during deliberations.
The county board received a pre-siting notice for the proposed landfill on Sept. 30 of last year and held a siting hearing on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 at the Thelma Keller Convention Center. The board had until March 29 to make a final decision on whether to approve the site of the proposed landfill. Their decision had to be based on testimony during the January hearing and written testimony that was received by the Effingham County Clerk's office.
The application for the proposed landfill now goes to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for approval.
