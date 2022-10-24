EFFINGHAM — Despite some concern, the Effingham County Board approved an amendment to the Effingham/Effingham County Enterprise Zone Intergovernmental Agreement that would allow tax abatements and other incentives for residential developers in an effort to alleviate the county’s current affordable housing shortage.
All members present at the County Board meeting last week voted in favor of the amendment. Board member John Perry, who arrived later in the meeting, wasn’t present for the vote.
The City of Effingham, Village of Teutopolis and Unit 40 Board of Education have already approved the amendment.
Before the board voted, Effingham Regional Growth Alliance President and CEO Courtney Yockey spoke in support of the proposed amendment.
“We hope the County board seizes the opportunity to invest in our communities to support residential development, which is much-needed for an ever-growing workforce,” said Yockey.
The amendment includes:
• Three-year property tax abatement of taxes over the original assessed base property value for new multifamily dwellings of two units or more.
• Five-year property tax abatement of taxes over the original assessed base property value for new construction of single family homes.
• Residential housing projects in the zone would also receive a sales tax abatement on permanently affixed building materials.
• Residential rehab projects could be eligible for a building materials sales tax abatement that would apply only for projects with a total minimum cost of $50,000.
The Effingham County Board previously voted against the amendment with the intention of learning more about the proposed tax abatement after some members wanted more clarification.
Several board members at last week’s meeting asked Effingham Economic Development Specialist and Enterprise Zone Administrator Sasha Althoff and Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull to clarify how long the enterprise zone is expected to initially last.
“We don’t know what the process would be at that time, but at the end of the 15 years there’s supposed to be an application we can go through to get an additional 10,” Hull said.
Effingham County Board member Norbert Soltwedel asked Althoff and Hull if the county could opt out of the tax abatement portion of the agreement if they decide to do so later.
“I believe you can do that,” Hull replied.
Soltwedel expressed concern regarding the tax abatement component of the amendment.
“I have serious questions as to how successful this will be,” Soltwedel said. “I think we have to be very cautious about giving up tax revenue, but, in spite of all that, I am going to vote for it because I think it’s something that is a worthy cause. I’m just concerned that the cause is not going to be successful.”
Board member Doug McCain asked Althoff and Hull if there is any way to gauge the success of the incentives and the enterprise zone in general.
Althoff said the board could check the status and success of the enterprise zone through the same data they are required to share with the state.
“We track all projects and the amount of investment that was made and the jobs it created,” she said. “We have other reporting that we have to do with the state and everything, so we have measures of success on it.”
Althoff said she and the Effingham/Effingham County Enterprise Zone Board are willing to give the board updates.
“We would be glad to anytime come and give you guys reports on how it’s done,” she said.
Other taxing entities in the enterprise zone will have the opportunity to vote on the amendment before it goes to the state for approval.
