EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board has unanimously accepted a proposal by Board Chairman Jim Niemann for establishing voting districts that will be in place for 10 years.
Niemann said that the county has not yet received census data for Effingham County precincts. He said if the data is not available by the July deadline, a commission made up of State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler, Effingham County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel, the chairs of the Effingham County Republican and Democratic parties, along with a representative of the Illinois Attorney General’s office, will by Illinois law determine the the nine representative districts of the county.
Niemann’s proposal:
• The county residents continue to be represented by nine board members.
• Each of those board members be elected from districts comprised of the same number of residents to within 10 percent of each other.
• That the county board chairperson continue to be elected by the county board at the first organizational meeting of the board after relative elections.
• The board review the per diem paid to county board members and finalize that amount prior to the filing date for candidacy for the Effingham County Board this year.
Niemann’s proposal also states the redistricting committee should meet and make a recommendation to the county board at its June meeting. Serving on the redistricting committee is Committee Chairman David Campbell, Vice Chairman John Perry and committee member Elizabeth Huston.
In another matter, the board approved a $20,000 Revolving Fund loan for the Country Haven Event Center owned by Erik Pike. The loan will allow the event center to expand its food services. Campbell said there is roughly $15,000 left in the fund.
Effingham Public Library Director Amanda McKay and Case Manager Kayla Schumacher gave board members an overview of the Effingham County Case Manager program.
“We started this program soon after the pandemic began connecting people with whatever they needed and at that point in time it was mostly phones. Getting access to phones,” McKay said. “We helped the self-employed to apply for unemployment because that was a whole new process not available in the past.”
She said Johnna Schultz and Libby Moeller and a few volunteers were instrumental in getting the project started.
“Then we were able to secure funding from the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, along with private donors as well,” McKay said.
McKay said they have been operating an office in the basement of the library for the past 11 months. She said right now funding is coming from the Illinois Public Health Association through a statewide grant program.
“We are connecting people with different resources and it’s based on the need of the community,” McKay said. “Our goal is to facilitate connections for people who are struggling within our community.”
Jeff Fritchtnitch, the former Altamont Unit 10 superintendent, representing the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce and ECCC Foundation, addressed the board about a new program starting soon called Effingham County JOBS, which stands for Job Opportunities for Business Success.
“It is based upon a website platform that we will be rolling out to all of the county school systems to allow students and their families to see the businesses in Effingham County and skills needed for specific jobs,” Fritchtnitch said. “Our goal is to be able to link employees with employers.”
He said Lake Land College is a partner.
“I’ll be back to give you updates as things transpire,” Fritchtnitch said.
Sheriff David Mahon said farewell to the board. Mahon is retiring as of June 1.
“This is my last official monthly county board meeting. I want to thank the board,” Mahon said. “I’ve been blessed with a great working relationship with the county board. The county board has always had the best interest of the sheriff’s office in mind.”
“We may not have agreed on every decision that was made, but I always felt the board had the thoughts and fortitude to give the best advice for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office,” Mahon said. “Thank you very much.”
Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes recognized Mahon for his work as sheriff.
“I would like to thank Sheriff Mahon for his work the last six and a half years. He’s done a great job and I appreciate it,” Rhodes said.
The board made the following appointments:
• Steve Robinson to the Edgewood Bi-County Fire Protection District for a term starting May 17 to May 2024.
• Lindsey Mette to the Montrose Fire Protection District starting May 17 to May 2024.
• Jeffrey W. Evans to the Tri-County Fire Protection District starting May 17 to May 2024.
• Agricultural Area Board — John Perry and Joseph Thoele, with terms starting June 1 to May 30, 2024.
• Charles Braasch to the Effingham County Board of Review for a term starting June 1 to May 30, 2023.
• Jake Buhnerkempe to the 911 Board for a term starting June 1 to May 31, 2024.
• Dr. Nanci Huels to Effingham County Veterinarian for a term starting June 1 to May 31, 2023.
• Sue Ann Minor to the Effingham County 708 Board for a term starting May 17 to Dec. 31, 2024.
• Norma Lansing to the Effingham County Economic Development Board for a term starting May 17 to Sept. 30, 2021.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved a donation of $2,000 for the Altamont Sesquicentennial event to be held Sept. 2-5.
• Approved a resolution abating the FY 2021 GIS fee per intergovernmental agreement with the City of Effingham and the City of Altamont.
• Approved a three-year agreement with Bushue HR for the amount of $11,700 per year.
• Approved an Effingham County Chamber connect membership in the amount of $295.
• Approved a resolution in support of the airport capital improvement project. The resolution would support a project to lengthen runway 11-29 by 900 feet to allow larger jets to take of and land, along with relocation of County Road 1500 East to the east outside of the Runway Protection Zone. Airport Commission member and Airport Superintendent Greg Koester said the resolution could help in applying for funding.
• Approved the Downtown Effingham Business Group use of the Effingham County Museum parking lot for two food trucks beginning in June for two days a month.
