After just over a week since interim state’s attorney Rob Scales took over as interim state’s attorney for Bryan Kibler, Effingham County has officially found someone to fill the position for the remainder of Kibler’s term.
The Effingham County Board held a special meeting Wednesday to appoint Aaron C. Jones, an attorney with Taylor Law Offices, to become the county’s next state’s attorney. Kibler has been appointed Resident Circuit Court Judge of Effingham County and is running unopposed for the position in November.
According to Board Chairman Jim Niemann, the board received a letter from County Republican Central Committee Chairman Jose Durbin recommending the appointment of Jones as state’s attorney.
Leading up to his appointment, the majority of Jones’ practice has focused on personal injury, wrongful death, insurance law, and family law, collection law, and landlord-tenant issues. Due to his recent appointment, he will be leaving Taylor Law Offices after practicing there for more than 10 years.
“For those of you that don’t know I’ve been there for the last 14 years, and they’ve been nothing but supportive and understanding of this opportunity. So, they worked with me to get in there as soon as possible,” Jones said.
Jones also told the board that he is looking forward to serving as the state’s attorney for the county he grew up in.
“I’m somebody who was born and raised here in Effingham County. It’s an honor and a privileged to serve in the office of state’s attorney and succeed Bryan Kibler,” he said, adding, “It’s a big job, but I’m up to the task.”
Just before voting to appoint Jones, Board Member Rob Arnold said he had heard many positive things about him from various people prior to Wednesday’s meeting.
“I do want to say that I’ve received several phone calls saying that that was the right person for the position, and they begged and pleaded that we do that,” Arnold said.
The board also thanked Assistant State’s Attorney Rob Scales who has acted as the county’s interim state’s attorney since Kibler left the office of state’s attorney on Aug. 22.
Jones will be sworn in Sept. 4 at the end of the business day for the county courts, and he will officially take office the following morning. Jones will remain in office until the end of Kibler’s term, at which point a new state’s attorney will be elected.
