Effingham County was among the 14 counties in Illinois that saw population growth between 2010 and 2020, according to the Census Bureau. The state's other 88 counties saw declines.
While the state's overall population declined by more than 18,000 people to 12,812,508, Effingham County's population grew from 34,242 in 2010 to 34,668 in 2020 – a 1.24% increase.
Surrounding counties, like most of the state, saw declines in population over the previous decade.
Shelby County: From 22,363 in 2010 to 20,990 in 2020, a 6.14% decrease.
Cumberland County: From 11,048 to 10,450, a 5.41% percent decrease.
Jasper County: From 9,698 to 9,287, a 4.24% decrease.
Clay County: From 13,815 to 13,288, a 3.81% decrease.
Fayette County: From 22,140 to 21,488, a 2.94% decrease.
The Chicago Tribune reported that several Downstate counties suffered significant population losses of at least 10%, including some in western and southern Illinois. Alexander County at the southwestern tip of the state had the biggest loss, shedding 36% of its residents over the decade, shrinking from 8,238 people to 5,240.
The census marks the first time since Illinois joined the union in 1818 that the state’s population has declined over the previous decade, according to the Tribune, which said the decline was anticipated because of out-migration to other states, as well as a slow-down in the number of immigrants moving in that had kept overall population growing.
