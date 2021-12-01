Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced $94 million has been awarded to improve public airports throughout the state through the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. The $94 million unlocks $11.5 million in local contributions for a total investment of $105 million. The funding represents the largest statewide capital investment program for airports in state history, highlighting the governor’s ongoing commitment to the role of aviation in the Illinois economy.
“We’re delivering $94 million to airports throughout the state including funding at St. Louis Regional, Central Illinois Regional, Peoria International, Quincy Regional, Rochelle Municipal and many more aviation sites around the state,” said Pritzker. “Crucially, these dollars are going first and foremost to projects that might not otherwise be eligible for the full federal funding that they need to finish. We want our airports throughout the state to be the best in the nation, and these airport grants are making a real difference. Every community deserves prosperity, safety, resiliency and opportunity – and that’s what this program seeks to advance.”
The 96 projects selected for funding will help meet the needs of airports large and small in both urban and rural communities. Projects will include planning, construction, reconstruction, development and improvement of public airports to increase safety and efficiency. Communities also will benefit from increased aviation access, good-paying jobs during construction and long-term opportunities for workforce expansion.
Among the projects receiving funding, with local contributions include:
- Shelby County Airport, $460,000 toward hangar construction.
- Effingham County Memorial Airport, $3.5 million for runway extension, $1.5 million for taxiway extension.
A full list of recipients can be viewed by going to https://idot.click/rbi-airport-program-awards.
“I’m proud to join Gov. Pritzker in ensuring our public airports have the resources they need to thrive,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Illinois is the transportation hub of North America, with aviation a crucial part of the multimodal system that makes it hum. By moving cargo, transporting passengers, providing critical general aviation services, and generating economic growth, aviation is what makes Illinois.”
Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first one that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.
The Illinois aviation system is one of the largest in the nation, made up of more than 850 individual landing facilities. Illinois is home to everything from O’Hare International Airport to municipal airports and private grass strips, contributing more than $95 billion annually to the state’s economy.
