EFFINGHAM — Effingham County officially adopted a no-kill policy that makes firm its commitment to not euthanize animals, except as a last resort when they are so sick or injured there is no other humane option.
The resolution, which the Effingham County Board passed earlier this week, comes after decades of advocacy from local groups and individuals.
Board member Heather Mumma drafted the resolution, which has been a goal of hers since she discovered her passion for animal rescue years ago. She was joined at the meeting in reading the resolution by Effingham native and no-kill resolution advocate Mary Ellen Eversman, who has long dedicated her life to helping animals in need.
Eversman has always loved animals, but she said her passion for helping them started in the 1970s.
“We had the dog pound with the dog catcher but there was nobody interested in doing something with the animals,” Eversman said.
Eversman explained that, at the time, Effingham County Animal Control had a kill shelter with limited space.
Eversman said her efforts to prevent animals from being put down at local shelters began when an idea came to her one night.
“It just hit me. All of these animals are being put down out there, and if I can get a bigger humane society, they could take them,” she said.
In 2007, she sent a letter to fellow animal advocate Jim Beam about her desire to find a larger building for the Effingham County Humane Society. He responded, and he and his wife, Maddy Beam, got involved in the effort.
It was also with Jim and Maddy Beam that Eversman helped form EARS (Effingham Animal Rescue Sanctuary), which is a foster-based animal sanctuary for pets until they are able to be placed in a permanent home.
In addition to raising $40,000 from an auction she helped organize, Eversman spent a lot of time going door to door asking for donations for the new shelter. Although she claims to not be much of a salesperson, Eversman said her love for animals made her an effective fundraiser.
“I had a passion for it. That’s the difference,” she said.
The group was finally able to purchase a building that would meet their needs and shelter more animals than the previous location at the Village Square Mall after being the only bidders at the auction for the old Funkhouser School after it closed.
Eversman has done a lot over the years to help animals in need, but she said the animals, in turn, have had a positive impact during difficult times in her own life.
While she recovered from open heart surgery, Eversman said she spent months having to sit up in bed. During this time, she was comforted by her cats who stayed by her side. She believes animals deserve the same love her cats showed her.
One thing Eversman has done in the past is bring animals to local nursing homes. She said she was shocked by how quickly the moods of patients changed when they saw the cats and dogs brought by Eversman and other volunteers.
“It’s like the difference between night and day,” she said. “It reminds them of who they used to be, and what they used to have and what they could. And here, they still can.”
“They can pet this, and it loves them. And they need love.”
Eversman’s compassion for people and animals has made her relentless in her efforts to save animals.
“I’m overly enthusiastic, and I care so much about people and animals that I’ve gotten a reputation. People say, ‘If you don’t want it done, don’t call Mary Ellen,’” Eversman said.
Eversman said she made several trips to local government meetings to advocate for a no-kill resolution in the past. When a fellow no-kill advocate, Heather Mumma, was elected to the Effingham County Board in 2018, Eversman became increasingly hopeful a resolution of this kind would past.
“She came and met me, and I’m thrilled,” Eversman said.
Eversman said her heart condition has made it somewhat difficult for her to continue her efforts in recent years, which is why it was so important for her to get the additional support of Mumma.
“She is now able to get this meeting called, which I could never do,” she said.
Eversman believes believes the adoption of the resolution will reflect well on the entire community.
“If the County Board can agree on this resolution. then we can stand a little brighter as a county and as a people,” she said.
Mumma was thrilled Monday when the no-kill resolution she wrote passed with just one board member, Norbert Soltwedel, voting against the motion. Board member Elizabeth Huston was absent.
Mumma first got involved with Jim Beam’s Corner Cattery, which she now owns and operates, in 2019, the same year the Effingham County Animal Control Shelter became a no-kill shelter.
Mumma met Jim Beam through her work with B&B Homes. Beam and his wife, Maddy, spent much of their lives transforming other shelters to no-kill and fundraising for new buildings and expansions.
Although Jim passed away in 2022 and Maddy in 2017, Mumma hoped to continue with his mission.
“He had that passion. It’s really all about him,” Mumma said of Jim Beam.
After Mumma joined the county board, she was appointed as the oversight manager of the Effingham County Animal Control and Shelter, where she worked to transform it into a no-kill shelter.
“No board member had been in there for three years,” Mumma said. “I think a couple of them were scared.”
“I was taking cats out of the shelter, buying them full price, once I found out what was going on down there,” she said.
She said what she discovered at the shelter was horrific and had a serious psychological impact on her.
“In 2018, we killed 436 healthy cats and dogs, and I freaked out,” Mumma said. “I just really lost my mind.”
Mumma said although this was horrific, the problem used to be much worse. In fact, she said 1,000 animals were killed in 1999 alone.
“That’s three a day,” she said.
One of the primary benefits of the no-kill resolution is staff retention at shelters, according to Mumma, who said many workers become overwhelmed by the emotional toll of euthanizing many animals, leading them to quit.
As an example, Mumma points to the no-kill policy in place at her cattery, which she said has led to a much higher worker retention rate.
“Just until a month or so ago we had 100% retention,” she said.
She said one employee had to leave to focus on their education.
With the no-kill resolution in place, all animals shelters in the county will have to provide the county with regular updates regarding the number of animals in that shelter.
“Every month the animal shelter reports on intakes, deaths, that kind of thing,” Mumma said.
Mumma also believes the no-kill resolution tells a lot about the core values of people of Effingham County. She referenced the words of Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach.
“I think he said it best when he said, ‘When somebody looks to move to a community and they’re looking at a reason why they should move to that community, when they see that we take care of our animals, they know we take care for our people too,’” Mumma said. “Thank goodness we have a mayor with a heart.”
Mumma admitted she was surprised to see the resolution pass in such a conservative rural community with several farmers on its board. However, she believes protecting and improving the lives of animals shouldn’t be a bipartisan issue.
“To have them vote this in is beyond imagination,” she said.
She also believes there has been a serious shift over the years in how Effingham County residents view animals. This shift has made her confident the majority of residents no longer view pets as “cattle.”
Mumma said it will take the entire community to continue to make the no-kill resolution possible. That doesn’t just include adopting, donating or volunteering, but spaying and neutering pets to control their population as well.
“It was a mountain, and it’s not going to stay that way without everybody’s participation,” she said.
