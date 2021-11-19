Effingham County 911 Board members voted unanimously this week to amend the board by-laws, increasing the spending power of the system administrator for emergency expenses.
Tina Daniels, 911 systems administrator, was allowed to spend $500 on emergency expenses without approval from the board. The amendment now allows Daniels to spend up to $1,000 for emergency expenses without board member approval.
If the system administrator needs to spend over $1,000, she would have to get the approval of three board members.
“I can’t see it happening very often (an emergency purchase over $1000, but I would feel comfortable with three board members approval,” Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns said.
The board voted unanimously to approve the financial report.
Jake Buhnerkempe, 911 Board Treasurer gave his monthly financial report. He said 911 board had a total of $1,327.174.36 in cash investments with 1,325.807.56 in a money market account and 1,366.80 in another bank account.
The board approved the salary schedule for four part-time employees working for the 911 Board. The systems administrator will make $24.68 and hour, not to exceed 11.5 hours a week without board approval, information technology specialist $22.28 per hour, addressing specialist $19.26 per hour and
Administrative Aide $19.26 per hour. The salary schedule will go into effect Dec. 1, 2021.
Sheriff Kuhns said he needed to make a change to the 911 Board budget for fiscal year 2022 they plan to submit to the Effingham County Board for approval.
He said the extra expense was for upgrades to the Motorola Radio Console in the amount of $64,500. All board members approved the additional $64,500 expense to the budget for 2022.
