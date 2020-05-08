The Effingham City Council this week approved a resolution of support for an application for a state grant program for a small business in Effingham. Council members unanimously approved supporting KeraCutz and Tans’ application for the Illinois Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program.
The salon and tanning business is seeking state funding to aid the business and its employees while it is under mandatory closure due to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order; salons are considered non-essential businesses under the original order and are not included in modifications that took effect May 1.
Economic Development Director Todd Hull told the council that the grant would be used to cover losses the salon may have incurred due to the virus.
“This is an application for a $25,000 grant to assist them for various working capital expenses and needs as a result of the virus. We feel this application would qualify for a grant, and we are recommending the council approve the submission of the application,” Hull said.
According to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program was formed from the Community Development Block Grant Program due to the closure of many locally owned businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
IDCEO reports that $20 million is available for the small business program, which applies to businesses with 50 or less employees, including the owner. The department states that funds may be used to assist private for-profit small retail and service businesses or non-essential businesses without the ability for employees to work remotely.
The application for the grant must be submitted and supported by a local unit of government, according to the commerce and economic opportunities department website.
Meanwhile, the council discussed an amendment to the Kabbes Outlot Development agreement for the lots in front of the future site of the Meijer store of Ford Avenue.
Hull said the proposed amendment would be to a pre-existing agreement between the city and the Kabbes Development Group. The agreement states that the group must develop additional retail facilities within a certain time frame, which would have ended this year.
“They’re asking for a one-year extension of the agreement due to the delay of the Meijer project being pushed back a year and along with what’s happened with the COVID-19 virus and its affect on the various retailers and potential projects. Everything’s been pushed back,” Hull said. “The extension would take that date to Sept. 30, 2021.”
The council also discussed a TIF rehabilitation agreement with Community Opportunities, the entity that purchased the former Helen Mathis Library Building on Market Avenue. Community Opportunities is seeking TIF funds to assist with improvements to the building, which will be used to house the CEFS Head Start Program.
Hull said Community Opportunities is requesting $50,000 of assistance from the Central Area TIF, which the building is located within. He added that the expense was budgeted into the TIF district prior to the official request.
Hull said the estimates for the renovations to the facility total just over $120,000.
“We feel it’s a good project. Day care and child care is a huge need in the area, and this just goes along to help with that need,” Hull said.
The council also approved several appointments to various city boards and commissions.
The council appointed Sarah Ruholl Sehy, Charlene Topel and Shelby Dasenbrock to the Effingham Public Library Board for three-year terms expiring April 30, 2023, and Lisa Koerner was appointed to fill Amanda Emmerich’s term, which is set to expire April 30, 2022.
Reappointed to the Plan Commission were Alan Harris, Clint Spruell, Mark Thies and Cindy Vogel for three-year terms to expire May 1, 2023. Doug Wholtman was appointed to replace Rob Macklin, and Michael McHugh was appointed to fulfill Jeff Staiser’s term.
Thies and Wholtman were also appointed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, with Wholtman again replacing Macklin; Thies will serve for five years while Wholtman’s appointment will expire May 1, 2023. Also appointed was Gary Welton for a five-year term.
Caitlin Phillips was appointed for three years to the Police Pension Board and the Fire Pension Board while Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman, Economic Development Director Todd Hull and radio personality Greg Sapp were appointed as members of the Human Relations Board, also for three years.
Gerald Steppe was appointed as a member of the Fire and Police Commission for a three-year term. The council also appointed Jeff Althoff, Wanda Pitcher, Kim Stanfield and Lori Worman as members of the Tourism Advisory Board of Directors, all for three year terms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.