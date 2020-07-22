EFFINGHAM — The Effingham City Council this week approved accepting a grant for in-car cameras for the Effingham Police Department.
The Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board grant will allow the department to purchase 18 in-car cameras, replacing nonfunctioning cameras in Effingham squad cars.
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland previously brought the grant to the council as a discussion item at its last meeting. At that meeting, McFarland said the $93,060 grant covers only the cost of the camera purchases and not installation, warranties, training and other associated costs.
McFarland said at this week's meeting that the cameras have been ordered and should arrive next week.
"We have the installers on line to be here the last week of July to get them installed and be in compliance with the grant conditions, and the server will be online by then," McFarland said.
McFarland noted that the installation costs will be covered by monies from the department's DUI fund. He said this fund is possible through the fees collected when someone is convicted of driving under the influence.
McFarland also told the council this week that his department received another grant for Narcan. Narcan is used in opioid overdoses to counteract the life-threatening depression of the central nervous system and respiratory system, allowing an overdose victim to breathe normally.
McFarland said that just last week officers responded to a residence for an overdose and were able to save the overdose victim's life using Narcan.
"We recently this last week had been awarded a grant from (the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System) for Narcan, and they're going to agree to provide each officer with two doses, which is approximately $60 a dose," McFarland said.
McFarland estimated the grant would be around $3,000. He said his assigned two doses would go to the evidence vault for employees in case they come in contact with an unknown substance and because he likely would not be on patrol or responding to calls.
McFarland said HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital began providing Narcan doses to the department for free when the opioid epidemic began. He said the hospital is still willing to do that.
McFarland noted that the grant program also works with Heartland Human Services to provide treatment for those who are saved by Narcan. He said the program also allows officers to leave one or two doses of Narcan with an overdose victim's family in case its needed again.
"It's unfortunate that we have to face this, but it's a really good grant and I think it's a fabulous chance for us to start working and help give the people that suffer from these addictions a chance to recover," McFarland said.
Meanwhile, the council approved the preliminary and final plats for the Slavens Ridge Subdivision, located along U.S. Rt. 45 between Evergreen Avenue and Technology Drive.
The city plan commission previously recommended the three-lot subdivision for approval. The property totals 12.36 acres.
The council also recognized city IT specialist Josh Perkins as its employee of the quarter and were introduced to the new Emergency Management Coordinator David Budde and new paid-on-call firefighter Johnathon Paholke. Effingham Fire Chief Bob Tutko also presented Citizen Life Safety Awards to Jesse Barnes and Devin Wolfert for saving a family from a structure fire in June.
The council also heard an update on city finances for the third quarter from City Treasurer Caitlin Phillips. Phillips said sales tax revenue was down but not as much as predicted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phillips said the hotel/motel tax and motor fuel tax were greatly affected due to slowed travel during the pandemic. She said income taxes remained steady, however.
In other matters, the council:
• Discussed an ordinance authorizing an addendum to another ordinance for an agreement to lease property to the Southern Illinois Criminal Justice Program Mobile Team Unit. McFarland said this lease would allow his officers to train in Effingham rather than Carbondale.
• Discussed bid letting the city's annual sidewalk replacement and resurfacing programs for 2020, which will be reduced in scale because of the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on revenues.
• Discussed bid letting for a city hall parking lot repave and striping.
