EFFINGHAM — The Effingham City Council this week approved an ordinance allowing liquor license holders to sell packaged liquor in the city by purchasing an annual permit.
The permit would allow purchasers to deliver alcohol inside and outside of city limits, so long as the permittee has the permission of the liquor commissioner with jurisdiction in the location outside of city limits.
Mayor Mike Schutzbach proposed the permit during the council’s May 5 meeting.
Schutzbach this week said that city attorney Tracy Willenborg confirmed alcohol delivery is legal within the state, and, with the passing of the ordinance, it is also allowed in Effingham. He previously said the state liquor commission encouraged alcohol delivery over people visiting liquor stores or other licensed establishments in person.
“This came, as we stated last time, when an outside liquor store establishment had requested to be able to deliver merchandise within our city. We determined that it is legal and at this point, even encouraged by the Illinois Liquor Commission,” Schutzbach said.
Schutzbach said the permit will be available to those businesses that have a license to sell packaged liquor, and those establishments will reapply for the permit at the same time they apply for their liquor licenses.
The council set the yearly permit fee at $400, and there will be a one-time $200 fee for a background check for the applicant.
Schutzbach said with restaurants that currently hold packaged liquor licenses, no more than 50 percent of a delivered order can contain liquor.
Willenborg noted that many safety mechanisms were written into the ordinance, and license holders will still be subject to state and local laws applicable to selling liquor.
“All of the safety measures are in there such as the point of sale has to be at the licensed premises. The money exchanges hands through the telephone call (by) credit card or online credit card,” Willenborg said.
She added that delivery persons would also be required to check the identification of the patron who ordered to ensure they are at least 21 years of age. Willenborg said the alcohol can only be given to the person who placed the order as well.
Meanwhile, the council heard from City Treasurer Caitlin Phillips about a financial update and possible revenue projections for June.
Phillips said projected revenue amounts are up in the air not only due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic but also because those revenues are received 90 days out. For example, Phillips said the city just this month received state revenue from February.
“Right now, we don’t really know, based on May numbers, how the city will be impacted revenue-wise in the decrease that we have. I mean we know income tax is going to have a delay because there’s a delay in payment even going forward in the future,” Phillips said.
Phillips said city revenue is likely to also be impacted by the shutdown of gaming rooms, as ordered by the state. She said the city can expect their portion of that revenue to be zero.
Perhaps the greatest impact on revenue will be decreased incoming sales tax with many businesses closed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders.
Phillips said the city can count on receiving sales tax payments from businesses made in the last calendar year.
“The businesses that are bars and restaurants, if they pay less than $75,000 in sales tax in the last calendar year, they can delay their payments for this year until through July. Those are on a tiered basis, so will see those trickle in through August, but any businesses other than that are still making their payments in full, we still will continue to receive those on our normal schedule,” Phillips said.
Phillips said the city this week also received $135,000 from the Rebuild Illinois Motor Fuel Tax. She said those allocations are done in six increments, and the city will receive two payments each year, this being the first.
City Administrator Steve Miller advised the council that the city should monitor its spending in coming weeks to curb what could be an impactful revenue decrease.
“If you look at Caitlin’s numbers on what is being projected as not coming in, she’s looking at $250,000 per month for three months, so the sooner we can open and get some of those revenues and sales tax coming back in, the better for us,” Miller said. “Unlike the businesses that are seeing an impact immediately...we will be lagging behind. We’ll see those next month.”
Miller reminded the council that the $250,000 figure is just a projection and not set in stone.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved the rezoning and special-use permit for part of 407 N. Henrietta St. and 408 N. Keller Drive in Spindler Subdivision, the site of the Effingham Veterinary Clinic. Also approved were the final and preliminary plats for the property.
• Approved the appointment of Andy St. John to the Zoning Board of Appeals for a five-year term.
• Approved preliminary and final plats for the CSJJJ Subdivision, located at 2710 N. Third St., and the final plat for the Prairie Ace Estates Second Addition, located near Country Club Road.
• Discussed renewing an agreement with the county to utilize its Geographic Information System.
• Discussed continuing the city’s Downtown/Southtown TIF Rehabilitation Program.
