To honor the brave first responders and nurses who risked their own lives to save those inside St. Anthony’s Hospital in April of 1949 when a fire devastated the hospital, claiming more than 70 lives, Effingham officials are considering funding a portion of a statue commemorating the event.
“April 2024 will be the 75th anniversary of the St. Anthony’s Hospital Fire, which is arguably the most significant historic event our city has ever experienced,” Effingham City Commissioner Libby Moeller said during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday.
Moeller said she and Jenn Alwardt, the executive secretary for the Effingham Fire Department, have already met twice with the city’s fire department and the Effingham Retired Volunteer Firefighters Association, the group spearheading the project.
Moeller asked her fellow council members to provide $15,000 of the city funds to cover roughly half of the estimated cost of the statue.
She said the exact location of the statue has yet to be determined, but the association’s plan is to place it somewhere at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
“We’re expecting it to most likely be a nurse holding a baby,” she said regarding the statue.
“We are working on final renderings.”
According to Moeller, the entire project will cost approximately $30,000 to $40,000, and she explained that if the city is going to support the project, it should do so in a somewhat timely manner as the goal of the Effingham Retired Firefighters Association is to have the statue in Effingham and completed by April of 2024.
“The remainder of the funds are going to be private and corporate donations,” Moeller said.
“Those can be made to the retired firefighters association for the remainder of the balance.”
She said she’s confident the remaining funds required for the project will be raised in time for the anniversary, and Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller said that although the city is still determining which of the city’s funds will be used to cover its portion of the cost, the city will have the necessary funds available.
“We’re not gonna come up short,” Moeller said.
Effingham City Commissioners Hank Stephen and Larry Micenheimer voiced their support for the project.
“Given that my mother was a nurse employed by St. Anthony’s Hospital in April of 1949, I can’t be against this,” Stephens said. “I think this is a great idea.”
“It was another example of our community coming together, raising money and building a new hospital which is now something that’s state of the art and were very proud of,” Micenheimer said.
“It’s something that’s a great asset to our community.”
Effingham City Commissioner Mervin Gillenwater asked if the statue would exclusively honor firefighters, or if it would honor all of those who responded to the fire – particularly members of law enforcement.
“I’m just trying to keep everybody happy,” Gillenwater said.
Moeller told Gillenwater the statue is meant to commemorate the entire event, not just the firefighters who were on the scene that day.
“They are just happy to lead the charge,” Moeller said regarding the Effingham Retired Volunteer Firefighters Association.
The council did not take any action regarding the funding request.
Also during the meeting, council members unanimously voted against an ordinance that would have amended the city’s zoning ordinance to rezone property at the end of Miracle Avenue from non-urban and M-1 light industrial district to R-3D multiple dwelling district.
The rezoning of the property would have allowed for the construction of a multi-family home development.
Despite the city’s current affordable housing shortage, members agreed that allowing residential development in a commercial area would conflict with the city’s comprehensive plan.
Meanwhile, the council voted unanimously to appoint Bridget N. Polk as Effingham City Treasurer.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved a resolution appointing Effingham City Commissioner Hank Stephens and Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull to serve on the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance Board of Directors.
• Approved a bid tabulation for the second phase of the city’s 2023 Resurfacing Project.
• Approved a bid tabulation for the city’s 2023 Pavement Marking Program.
• Authorized the renewal of a contract with DDI Media for billboards for the 2023 calendar year.
• Approved a resolution allowing Effingham High School to have its homecoming parade on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
• Accepted a proposal from Kinney Contractors for the 2023 Pavement Patching Program in the amount of $312,461.
• Accepted a proposal from Varsity Striping & Construction for the 2023 Pavement Marking Program in the amount of $188,508.57.
• Accepted a proposal from Effingham Asphalt for phase two of the 2023 Resurfacing Program in the amount of $379,406.
