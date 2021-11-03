EFFINGHAM — The Effingham City Council is scheduled to vote on a 3% decrease in the tax levy on Nov. 16.
During a meeting this week, council members and Mayor Mike Schutzbach put their backing behind the largest decrease that City Administrator Steve Miller offered, dropping the levy to 1.265% of the estimated assessed valuation ($3,927,899).
Miller was reluctant to decrease it any further, but Schutzbach said he could work with the 3% decrease.
“What I would like to suggest and maybe what the rest of the council would like to go along with is the minus 3 (percent),” Schutzbach said. “(It) puts Steve probably where he doesn’t want to be, but where he says he can get by.”
Miller said due to the steady collection of funds in the city’s worker’s compensation, Social Security and IMRF funds, they can bring down line items and get to the 3% decrease.
“We’re utilizing some of the funds we have in those line items to get there,” Miller said.
While most of the council was ready to endorse a modest decrease at the last meeting, some members were worried about how inflationary pressures might impact future levy assessments. However, council member Merv Gillenwater, who was a skeptic of a reduction at the Oct. 19 meeting, has come on board following meetings with fellow city officials.
“I was concerned that we would reduce things, then have to come back harder next year,” Gillenwater said. “Now, I do believe that we can go ahead with the negative 3 and not have to add a lot when we come back next year.”
The council remained steadfast in pushing for the decrease, with Larry Micenheimer saying that with seven out of 10 tax dollars in the city coming from sales tax, they could afford to give the taxpayer a little bit of leeway.
“(With) the hard work of the economic development team to increase sales taxes, this is the benefit of that as well,” Micenheimer said.
Council member Hank Stephens said the increase in EAV has helped to provide the city with enough security to afford a slight levy decrease.
“It’s a function of constantly creating new development in the community,” Stephens said. “It’s really a combination of the health of the sales tax, the health of the overall economy and the new development taking place. It’s put us in a position to provide a little bit of relief (and) to share some of this with the average taxpayer.”
Miller seconded the concept that economic growth for the city has put them in a spot where they don’t have to raise taxes on the public and can feel comfortable with lower rates.
“Economic growth is good,” Miller said. “This is the result of that.”
In other matters:
• The council will also vote at the next meeting on a proposal that would close the city’s main TIF district and redistribute the remaining funds to the other districts: Central, Industrial and Outer Belt West. Economic Development Coordinator Todd Hull said TIF 1 was the main engine of the program, reminiscing with Stephens about when the district was established in 1986. He called the closure of the TIF an “end of an era” and credited it for helping to fund the replacement of water lines, buildings and other infrastructure projects.
• The council unanimously approved the sale of city property to John Boos & Co. to help facilitate drainage improvements as part of its expansion. Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman said the sale of the property would not only assist in the expansion of Boos’ facility, it could help with other projects that the city could undertake in the years to come.
