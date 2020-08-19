EFFINGHAM — Effingham city officials are considering a tax increase to cover the potential loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a meeting this week, officials emphasized the increase is only a possibility. Treasurer Caitlin Phillips said the income from sales tax so far this month is higher than last month and currently up 2 percent from this time last August. But Phillips was cautious about revenue predictions due to the uncertainty about COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are watching our expenditures, knowing in the future that might not be the case,” Phillips said about increases in revenue during the past few months. “Overall since this fiscal year has started, we are down around $264,000.”
She said the amount collected from business districts is down about $29,000 from last year. Phillips said hotel/motel tax revenue is falling short — about $83,000 from where the city was in July of last year.
Phillips said future expenditures could come from employees missing work due to COVID-19 and overtime caused to cover for employees absent from work.
With overall revenue down from last year, council members discussed options in the event of possible delays in receiving county tax revenue and COVID-19-related expenses.
Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller explained to the council an ordinance would be needed to add an item to the tax levy to establish a working cash fund. Miller said the council would be working on the levy in September for approval in October. He said it would establish a fund to cover expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic and any delays in real estate tax revenue due to the virus.
“It’s not something we want to do,” Miller said. “It’s not an item we were planning on doing, but we would like the (ordinance) in place in the event that we would have to utilize it.
“And we won’t know that for another month or two,” Miller said. “However, it would have to be approved at the next meeting to utilize this fund. We may need that in our tool box in the event we would have to do something.”
Deputy City Administrator Kelsey Lock said the city closed their working cash account in 2011.
“In the environment we are in, we may want that option in the future,” Miller said. “This just gives us an option in the next couple of months in the event if we are not in the shape we hope to be in.”
“I’m kind of hesitant to just raise taxes to have money to set aside,” Commissioner Larry Micenheimer said.
Commissioner Hank Stephens questioned what would happen if they didn’t have to use to the money.
“How long can we abate this levy if we determine in January, February or March that the pandemic has not created the havoc that we thought and we don’t really need to do this, because I assume we really wouldn’t be looking at this if it wasn’t for the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic disruption that is has caused?” Stephens asked.
Miller said they could abate, rescind or appeal the ordinance if it is passed.
City Attorney Tracy Willlenborg said the statute states the deadline for a working cash levy is Sept. 1 and most items that are levied aren’t due until December.
“We are not making a huge decision tonight,” Mayor Mike Schutzbach said. “We are just giving ourselves the ability to move forward down the road.”
Council members discussed a resolution for accepting a bid from Esker and Walker Construction for $100,999.92 to reconstruct a city-owned parking lot allowing for 28 parking spaces. Director of Public Works Jeremy Heuerman said the project would be paid through central TIF funds and there were two bids for the project Esker and Walker being the lowest bidder.
There was a discussion on the approval of a Utility Extension Agreement with Hetzels Overland Transport Inc. on Airport Road.
Heuerman said the city plans to start taking bids for a Maple Street Sanitary Sewer Extension project at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3. The project would extend the sanitary sewer system from North of the Richard E. Workman Sports and Wellness Complex under the Interstate to serve a future retail development. TIF funds would be used to finance the project.
A discussion was made on opening bids for water treatment plant filter recoating, replacing the jet nozzles underneath the filters, possible undercoating of the catwalk that leads to the filters and media replacement inside the filters. Heuerman said they would be taking bids for the project Sept. 3.
Several recognitions were made Tuesday. Effingham City Patrol Officer Derek DePoister was recognized by Police Chief Jason McFarland for his promotion from patrolman to the rank of sergeant. DePoister’s wife, Erica, pinned her husband with his new sergeant badge.
Effingham Economic Development Specialist Sasha Althoff presented Joe’s Pizza and Pasta a business appreciation award. Althoff told council members Joe’s started in Effingham in 1989 continuing to grow with restaurants in 18 cities in southern Illinois and makes many contributions to the community.
Effingham Engineering Department Technical Assistant Catelyn Vail received an employee of the year award from Deputy City Administrator Kelsey Lock.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved a resolution authorizing execution of South Central Industrial Tax Increment Finance Redevelopment agreement with the Effingham Railroad Company for the construction of a rail spur adjacent to an existing rail shed facility at 1900 S. Raney St. The city shall reimburse the company an amount equal to 100% of the Incremental Real Property Taxes generated by the rail shed and rail line facilities for a period of seven years for an amount not to exceed $75,000.
• Approved a resolution establishing a budget schedule for FY 2022.
• Approved a planning commission recommendation to vacate an alley in block 17 of the Alexander and Little’s North Addition at St. Anthony of Padua Church. Heuerman said the alley right now was being used for parking and there is no need for public access. He said the city would no longer maintain the alley, however an existing utility easement will remain on the property.
• Approved an ordinance establishing pay ranges for various non-union, salaried and hourly workers for the City of Effingham for FY 2021.
• Approved an ordinance to amend a previous appointment ordinance adding Luke Thoele as City Engineer.
• Approved an ordinance amending personnel policies and procedures of the City of Effingham. The amended ordinance will include an emergency paid sick leave policy under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Deputy City Administrator Kelsey Lock said the act would give 80 hours of emergency sick leave to qualified employees and restricted to COVID-19-related illnesses.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the execution of an agreement with OpenEdge, division of GlobalPayments Direct Inc. for electronic payment services.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the acceptance of a quote for materials only from Core and Main of Granite City for the amount of $27,937 for a water main replacement project along Marvon Drive. Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman said labor for the project will be provided by city of Effingham Water Department.
• Approved a resolution authorizing execution of an intergovernmental agreement about how funds will be disbursed from an Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) grant. The grant was received by the city last year as a community development block grant for $500,000.
