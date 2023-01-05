EFFINGHAM – The Effingham City Council on Tuesday heard about a committee’s research that might lead to switching to two different website providers.
The matter will be voted on at the next regular meeting. One provider would focus solely on city business, while the second provider would zero in on tourism for Effingham.
The city has two websites, now, but both are provided by the same company.
“We are convinced on one thing for sure, and that is we should no longer contract with (the current website provider) Granicus,” said Effingham Deputy City Administrator Dennis Presley. “We are not satisfied with their service and their maintenance of our website.”
Presley and Effingham Tourism Director Jodi Thoele both brought proposals to be considered and are considering going a different direction away from Granicus, which has served the city for six years.
For months, Presley, Thoele, City Clerk Abbey Nosbisch and Economic Development Specialist Sasha Althoff have been researching and reviewing demos and speaking with reps from other companies for the city.
Thoele recommended a different company that is industry specific for tourism. Presley believes a lower priced company would serve the city’s general needs better.
Recommended for council approval were Simple View with a one-time cost of $24,999 for a tourism website; and Proud City at the cost of $5,800 up front, plus $1,800 maintenance fee annually, for the city’s website.
The city now pays about $13,000 annually for both websites, Presley said.
Thoele said the Tourism Department has been cutting back costs on billboards and print ads over the years, all with the intent to elevate its branding, social media and website in time.
“This is what they (Simple View) focus on,” said Thoele. “This will be a huge upgrade for us. We think this will bolster our website. For our office, that is the most important tool.”
If approved, Presley said it is believed the websites will be more functional and people in the community will still be able to easily access and use it.
In other business, the council:
- Recognized Matt Wortman, foreman of public property, who will retire this week after 33 years of service to the city. He is responsible for operation of Oak Ridge Cemetery as the sexton, and leads the setting up of holiday light displays, among many other tasks in Effingham. He was presented a plaque for his service and dedication.
- Heard about an unsafe neighboring property to one discussed two weeks ago. The city is looking at declaring properties at 711 and 713 S. Park Street dangerous and unsafe. It also accepted a quote for demolition of a building at 1606 South Fourth Street, at the cost of $8,600.
- Accepted the proposal from RJN Group for engineering services to locate and assess the Rollin Hills Sanitary Lift Station Force Main and locate the Rickelman Lift Station.
- Authorized the execution of the State of Illinois Commerce Commission and CSX agreement, which allows for improvements to be made to the Wabash Avenue railroad crossing. The city is not required to pay any portion of the cost for the proposed improvements. The price is expected to be $623,525.
- Recapped the 2022 Capital Improvement projects including street, water and sewer. Among the projects reviewed were wastewater plant generator; Boos detention basin outlet; Rickelman standpipe painting and upgrades; Industrial TIF water main with a larger pipe; and street resurfacing projects.
- Discussed the possible purchase of portable radios and annual maintenance for radios to be used in the fire department. Four radios would be used by the fire chief, assistant fire chief and those in charge of fire engines at fire scenes. Vickers Consulting Services will be considered to write grant requests for funding the purchase of the radio units.
