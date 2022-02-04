Effingham’s Christmas light displays may have a new look next year.
The City Council this week discussed plans by the Effingham Convention and Visitors Bureau to purchase a series of brand-new lights for both the downtown area and the city’s annual Wonderland in Lights display at Community Park. Tourism Director Jodi Thoele said that the new lights would include a series of displays sponsored by Taylor Law Offices and the family of city attorney Tracy Willenborg.
Two of those displays — a bear and a deer — would be part of the main downtown set, while an angel would be placed at Community Park. The cost of this set would be $5,686 — a 10% discount — with Willenborg reimbursing the city for the full cost.
“The city will not be covering the full cost,” Thoele said.
Thoele also plans to purchase a display of bucket truck elves to honor the city’s public works department for display at Community Park, a hot cocoa mug for the downtown display and a 60-foot tunnel for people to walk through using state-of-the-art light technology for Wonderland in Lights.
With the exception of the tunnel, all of the purchases — including the Taylor-sponsored light displays — come at a discount, with the total cost approaching $44,000 to be paid in the next fiscal year. $25,000 worth of donations received through last year’s Wonderland in Lights will go towards purchasing the tunnel.
The early purchase of the lights comes in order to maximize the discount and to get the mayor’s signature on the contract as soon as possible.
Council member Larry Micenheimer felt that the plans were a good investment in keeping the light display as attractive as possible to both the city’s families and tourists coming to the area for the holiday season.
“The city really has a nice thing going,” Micenheimer said. “We’ve gotten a lot of complements on it, so it only makes sense to reinvest in it. People from out of town come here and they can’t believe all the stuff we have here.”
Mayor Mike Schutzbach agreed with his fellow council member, praising the work that Thoele and the Convention and Visitors Bureau have done in making it a good, low-cost option for people to participate in.
“You hear for a month or longer (that) it’s a thing that you can do for a low or no cost for families,” Schutzbach said. “Our community has really enjoyed it.”
In other matters the council:
• Discussed the purchase of an additional police interceptor and a Ford F-250 to complete the city’s vehicle procurement contract. Public Works director Jeremy Heuerman said that due to a delay in the ability of the city to get the vehicles from Northside Ford Lincoln, they would opt to purchase them through an Illinois Department of Central Management Services program. The interceptor can be purchased as soon as possible, while the Super Duty will need to be purchased by May 1.
• Approved a contract with Schulte Supply of Edwardsville to purchase new equipment for the city’s aging water meters. The company will provide the city with a series of new Neptune R900i ProCoder meters, along with a mobile unit and new materials for all collector locations throughout the city.
• Approved a quote for materials from Springfield-based IMCO Utility Supply Company for $93,547 to be used on the second phase of water main repairs in the Homewood subdivision. Payment to the company will come from the city’s water fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.