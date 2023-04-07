The Effingham City Council is considering plans to permanently make the intersection at West Evergreen Avenue and North Fourth Street a four-way stop.
“As most people are aware, we put up a temporary 4-way stop sign at Evergreen and Fourth,” Effingham Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman said during a council meeting on Tuesday. “We’ve had a lot of good comments from it, wishing it would go permanent.”
Heuerman said his department studied the intersection to ensure that adding a permanent four-way stop is justified.
“The accident data was kind of surprising,” he said. “Last year there were six accidents at this intersection. That would be a big trigger to make this a four-way stop.”
Heuerman said his primary concern is the limited sight distance drivers have when they turn left off of North Fourth Street onto West Evergreen Avenue.
Additionally, Heuerman said there were significant back-ups and delays at the intersection before they added the temporary 4-way stop to see how the traffic there would react.
“It’s reacted very well, and we would like to make a recommendation to make this a permanent four-way stop,” he said.
No action was taken on Heuerman’s recommendation during the meeting Tuesday.
Also during the meeting, the council adopted a resolution authorizing the execution of an intergovernmental grant agreement with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
“This grant is for $200,000 received from (State) Senator (Jason) Plummer for the Ford Avenue extension phase 1A project,” Heuerman said.
The city has already received $450,000 for the project from Illinois State Rep. Blaine Wilhour.
“The first 500 feet on Ford Avenue is what we’re looking to construct,” Heuerman said.
Any additional project costs will be payed for with the city’s motor fuel tax funds.
“This project is ready to go, so as soon as we get this approved, we’ll be all set,” Heuerman said.
Meanwhile, Effingham Fire Chief Brat Yochum addressed his department’s need for updated reporting software.
“Our reporting software that we’re currently using, Emergency Reporting, was bought out about a year and a half ago, and they’re finally starting to get to the process where they’re not going to service our software,” Yochum said.
Yochum said the Effingham Fire Department will likely have to make the switch to the company that bought out the department’s previous provider by January.
“It works well with everything we currently have, but it also has some added bonuses,” he said. “The Community Connect is one of the really nice features that this company has.”
According to Yochum, the Community Connect feature informs his department of any special hazards and other information relevant to the scene they are called to, so they are better prepared when responding to emergency calls.
In other matters, The council approved a 4% salary and hourly wage increase for the city’s non-union employees for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The pay increase will take effect Monday, May 1.
Prior to the meeting Tuesday, the council held a public hearing regarding the city’s budget for the 2024 fiscal year which will last from May 1, 2023 through April 30, 2024. There were no public comments.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved an ordinance amending the city’s municipal code as it pertains to purchase policy and procedures.
• Approved an affidavit certifying a notice of the proposed annexation of territory within the Watson Fire Protection District.
• Approved a petition for the annexation of Hetzel’s Overland Transport and an ordinance annexing it.
• Discussed the city’s five-year capital improvements plan.
• Discussed a resolution authorizing an agreement with Kemper CPA Group LLP for audit services.
