The Effingham City Council this week discussed allowing liquor delivery within city limits.
Effingham Mayor and Liquor Commissioner Mike Schutzbach told the commissioners he was made aware of a licensed business located outside of city limits that will soon begin delivering alcohol in the city. Schutzbach said that business would first need approval from the local liquor commissioner.
Schutzbach said city officials in the past thought liquor delivery was not permitted statewide but have since found out that regulation is only in effect in Chicago.
"I know the city of Effingham, during the previous administration, had a request from a large retailer to begin alcoholic delivery, and we were under the impression that it was not permitted statewide. We kind of did some more research and I've since talked to the state of Illinois Liquor Commission. They've said it actually always has been permissible. The city of Chicago doesn't allow it, so they thought maybe that it kind of dripped down from there," Schutzbach said.
"We don't have anyone in our community right now that's beating on my door asking that their business be able to deliver liquor to residents, but it will probably be coming. With this coronavirus declaration through the state government, the state of Illinois has actually opened it up on their website to say it's admissible and maybe desired instead of getting out into the community and going shopping."
Schutzbach proposed creating a delivery license for those businesses that already hold a liquor license. That license would come with a fee, which Schutzbach suggested to be $400.
Commissioner Libby Moeller said she felt the fee should be higher because delivery would be a convenience.
"I was thinking of proposing $500 because it is a convenience factor," Moeller said.
Commissioner Merv Gillenwater said he would be in favor of creating the license as alcohol delivery could keep impaired drivers off the road because they will not have to venture out to buy more liquor.
"I think this is good because it's not as if you're going to promote the consumption of alcohol. I do believe it actually could be safer for our community in that we won't have these people out here (driving). As long as it's controlled, I think it's a great idea," Gillenwater said.
Commissioner Larry Micenheimer said when he first heard the mayor's proposal, he did not think delivering alcohol would be a good idea as it could allow adults to purchase alcohol for minors. Micenheimer said because Gillenwater looks at every angle of any issue and found this idea to be a good one, he would be in favor of it.
City Attorney Tracy Willenborg told the council businesses that would obtain the delivery license would be subject to the same regulations they would be as if the alcohol was purchased in their physical business. Therefore, the business would be held responsible if it sold alcohol to a minor or served someone who is already visibly intoxicated, for example.
Commissioner Hank Stephens questioned what liability third-party delivery services like DoorDash or GrubHub would have if they delivered alcohol within the city. Willenborg said the businesses those services would be delivering from would still be responsible under local regulations.
Schutzbach said he would further discuss the matter with Willenborg and bring it back to the council for possible approval.
Meanwhile, the council witnessed the swearing in of Billie Bales as City Communications Manager. Bales will succeed the retired Jodi Moomaw.
City Clerk Abbey Nosbisch swore Bales in while council members and other city officials watched via Zoom. The council members and city officials congratulated Bales, who has served as a telecommunicator for Effingham County.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved an annual payment of $2,500 to the Effingham County Soil and Water Conservation District for monitoring of the Lake Sara Watershed and other watersheds.
• Discussed a request for $15,000 from the Effingham Noon Rotary for the annual firework display. Amanda McKay represented the Noon Rotary and said the organization has worked with the Effingham County Health Department, which OKed the event as long as there is no coronavirus surge or outbreak at the time.
• Approved service contracts with R.E. Pedrotti Co. Inc. for the wastewater treatment plant and water treatment plant maintenance.
