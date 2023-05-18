EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Performance Center could be getting a makeover. The group operating the building is seeking funds for exterior renovations.
After voting to authorize a $30,000 grant for the Effingham Park District for improvements to the Hendelmeyer Park skate park during their meeting Tuesday, the Effingham City Council considered a request from Arts Connection of Central Illinois, a nonprofit organization that operates the Effingham Performance Center, for funds for renovations to the EPC.
According to Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull, who shared the request with the council Tuesday, all of the proposed renovations are planned for the exterior of the building.
Hull showed council members designs for the new building that includes new, darker paint. In addition, any damaged or cracked walls would be filled or repaired.
“There has been quite a bit of water damage to parts of the building, but that’ll be all fixed,” Hull said. “In addition, they’re looking at changing up the lighting on the outside of the building. I think some of that lighting has been on there since the building was constructed.”
Plans for the building also include placing a single sign, which is similar to the one there now, over the main entrance of the building.
The estimated cost of the project is $61,365.77.
Hull said work on the building could begin as soon as June or July if the council approves the request during its next regular meeting.
“They would be looking to do that as soon as weather permits,” he said.
Effingham City Commissioner Larry Micenheimer voiced his support for the renovations.
“It’s a great asset to the community, something we’re really proud of, and it really does what we say it does,” Micenheimer said. “It brings people in our town and it gives us some more curb appeal and some extra profits, so it’s a good investment.”
Also during the meeting, Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland asked the council for new equipment for officers as departments throughout the state continue to adjust to new requirements included in the SAFE-T Act.
“As required by the SAFE-T Act, all police departments are required to implement body-worn cameras,” McFarland said. “This also includes two in-car cameras.”
Together, the cameras would cost the city $16,724, according to McFarland.
Additionally, McFarland asked for two outer carriers per officer, which will allow them to adjust their cameras to the ideal height for recording while on duty.
“With the body-worn cameras, officer’s have to have some discretion on where they mount them,” he said.
McFarland said his department will need to have the new equipment by 2025.
“We’re getting a jump on that,” he said.
The council also discussed a request from JGKW Holdings, LLC to purchase two lots of land near Gabby Goat Restaurant in the Butcher Block Subdivision as it looks to expand the restaurant.
If the board approves the request, the city would sell the land to JGKW Holdings, LLC for $317,698.
“This is a happy day for all the goat lovers in town,” Micenheimer said. “It’s a great asset to the community, and it will really grow now with this new facility.”
In other matters, council members approved amendments to the city’s solar energy ordinance, which included some changes to the city’s definitions of large and small solar energy systems and specified limits of the square footage of systems.
The ordinance also allows larger solar systems on larger properties.
“Once again, we’re making our amendments to the solar energy system and hopefully making it better,” Effingham City Planner Greg Koester said.
Meanwhile, council members voted to adopt a TIF Downtown-Southtown Business Area Redevelopment Program Agreement with Chandra Niemerg to provide her with $2,852.93, which is 25% of the cost of renovations she made to the Emerald Room at 109 E. Jefferson.
In other matters, the council:
• Recognized Jordan Budde as the city’s Employee of the Fourth Quarter.
• Approved a request from the Effingham City-County Committee on Aging for $25,000 to assist with financial and service gaps.
• Authorized the renewal of the medical and health insurance plans of city employees through the Illinois Public Benefit Cooperative.
• Approved a resolution granting permission to allow a portion of the city’s streets and parking lots to be temporarily closed during the Volkswagen Welcomefest Friday, June 16.
• Approved a resolution of economic support for the 2023 Fourth of July fireworks celebration in the amount of $20,000, which will go to the Effingham Noon Rotary.
• Approved final change order No. 2 for the waste water treatment plant generator in the amount of $1,915.
• Approved final change order No. 2 for the reconstruction of Jefferson Avenue in the amount of $3,526.91.
• Approved a resolution allowing a portion of the city’s streets to be temporarily closed for the 2023 Fourth of July fireworks celebration on July 4, with a rain date of July 5, at Effingham High School. The closures include all roads and entrances for West Grove at Raney Street, West Grove at Schwerman Street, Lange at Fayette Avenue and Schwerman Street at U.S. Route 40 from approximately noon to 10:30 p.m.
