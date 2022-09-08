EFFINGHAM – An expansion of Ford Avenue was a topic of discussion during the Effingham City Council meeting this week.
Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman said the project require the city council to adopt four ordinances.
He said the first ordinance would authorized the purchase of 2.8 acres of land from D. & A. Farm, Inc., also known as D and A Farms, Inc., an Illinois Corporation, between the existing end of Ford Avenue east to the interstate in the amount of $462,000. The extension would be a part of Phase II of the Ford Avenue extension project.
City Administrator Steve Miller said a small portion of the land purchased would be used for a right-of-way at the end of a walkway/bike path proposed from the Richard E. Workman Sports and Wellness Complex over Interstates 70/57 to the north. The city is applying for a grant to help finance the walkway/bike path.
The remaining three ordinances Heuerman said are for right-of-way dedication, 50 foot public utility easements on both sides of the new road and an easement for sanitary sewer.
“What is the length of this extension?” Commissioner Hank Stephens asked.
“It’s about 600 feet,” Heuerman said. “Phase I was 500 feet and this one is about 600 feet.”
All four ordinances will be considered by members of the council during their Sept. 20 meeting.
Meanwhile, the council discussed a joint ordinance with the Village of Teutopolis and Effingham County to give tax incentives and sales tax abatements to qualified residential property owners in the Effingham/Effingham County Enterprise Zone.
“Local employers in the area need more employees and one of the barriers to getting more employees is the lack of available housing for those employees,” Economic Development Specialist Sasha Althoff said. “So, we feel that adding incentives to the enterprise zone we can help ease the burden of the cost to build single family homes and multi-family units.”
Althoff said, in addition to getting the joint ordinance passed by the City of Effingham, Effingham County and Village of Teutopolis, they would also need to get an ordinance passed by any taxing bodies such as the school district within the Enterprise Zone boundaries.
The ordinance, if passed, would include a three percent property tax abatement for new multi-family dwellings of two units or more and five year property tax abatement for new construction of single family homes.
She said the temporary property tax abatement would be for any additional property value increases created by the new construction. In addition to the tax abatement, Althoff said they would be offering a Illinois sales tax abatement for permanently fixed building materials for new residential construction within the zone.
Althoff said they would be also offering a sales tax abatement on building materials for existing residential property owners who make improvements of over $50,000 to their residential property. There would be no property tax abatement available for property owners making improvements to existing residential structures.
Althoff said she would have to get ordinances approved by 20 taxing bodies within the border of the Enterprise Zone in order to offer a 100 percent tax abatement.
“We would not be altering the boundaries of the zone,” Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull said.
Hull told council members the Enterprise Zone board had approved the incentives.
Althoff said after the intergovernmental agreements between the city, county and the Village of Teutopolis are amended they would have to go to over 20 local taxing bodies included within the Enterprise Zone would have to sign off on resolutions for the property tax abatement.
“If we can everybody to sign off, we will be able to offer a 100 percent tax abatement,” said Althoff.
If all taxing bodies do not sign off on the amendment, a reduced tax abatement under 100 percent would apply.
“I know this has been a huge project for you to put together, but I think it is a major step forward in trying to incentivize not only new development, but in the rehabilitation existing housing,” Commissioner Hank Stephens said. “I appreciate efforts and I know you’ve got a lot to work to do in the next two to three months. Good luck with that and I hope we have this thing up and running in a few months.”
Althoff said once everything is signed off they send the paperwork off to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development for final approval.
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland introduced to the council two full-time telecommunicator employees for the Effingham Police Department.
Hailey Rush advanced to a full-time telecommunicator starting as part-time telecommunicator in February and Sam Larch is a Wayne County native and became a member of the Effingham Police Explorers program for two years before becoming a part-time telecommunicator for EPD until June of last year accepting a position with the Flora Police Department. Larch accepted a full-time telecommunicator position with EPD.
The council adopted a resolution for a quote in the amount of $59,909.18 from IMCO Utility Supply for water main materials including pipe and fire hydrants for a new water main being installed along Outer Belt West.
Council members also approved an agreement between the City of Effingham and Bodine Electric of Decatur for the maintenance of traffic control devices in the city that are not covered in an agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation who have traffic control devices on state highways.
Three appointments were made by the council. City Administrator Steve Miller was appointed to the Police Pension Board of Trustees and the Firefighters’ Pension Board of Trustees while Deputy City Administrator Dennis Presley was appointed as the authorized agent representing the City of Effingham for the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund. All three appointments were previously filled by Caitlin James who resigned from her position as Effingham City Treasurer.
In other matters, the council:
• Passed an ordinance authorizing the membership and contribution to the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance in the amount of $100,000.
• Passed a resolution allowing the temporary closure of of Fourth Street from Jefferson Avenue to Washington Avenue from 8 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, Sept. 10 for a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) trailer at the request of the Effingham Farmer’s Market.
• Passed a resolution authorizing an agreement between the City of Effingham and Vector Solutions for scheduling software for the daily scheduling in the amount of $3,085 for the Effingham Fire Department.
• Passed a resolution authorizing an agreement between the City of Effingham and ESO for Crewsense Software Scheduling interface in the amount of $495 for the Effingham Fire Department.
• Passed a resolution granting permission to Effingham High School to have a homecoming parade through downtown Effingham on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
• Approved a certification of completion and release of bonding for mold remediation in the amount of $93,110 at the former JC Penney in the Village Square Mall.
