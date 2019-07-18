Effingham considering 'neighborhood electric vehicles'

EFFINGHAM — Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach is proposing the city consider allowing “neighborhood electric vehicles” in parts of Effingham.
Schutzbach made the suggestion during a city council meeting earlier this week.
“The mayor’s office has been contacted by an individual in regard to neighborhood vehicles, asking if the city would at least look into the possibility of allowing these vehicles in our community. I believe we should at least look into and determine if it is in our best interest or not.”
The low-speed vehicles would be along the lines of golf carts.
Schutzbach said smaller communities like Altamont, Dieterich and Teutopolis allow it. He suggested that with restrictions, maybe it could also work in Effingham.
Long-serving Commissioner and former mayor Merv Gillenwater said he’s open to considering it, but he’s been down the same path before.
“I actually had served on a council that had looked at this before — and not saying that we can’t look into this again — but we felt then that with the size of our city, it would make it not as conducive as towns you mentioned,” said Gillenwater.
Schutzbach said he’s familiar with golf carts and other similar-type vehicles in vacation areas in Clearwater Beach, Florida.
“With gas prices increasing and people looking to continue to be mobile, this is an idea,” said Schutzbach.
City Attorney Tracy Willenborg said the vehicles would have certain requirements, including registration, insurance, lights, brakes and seat belts. The driver must have a driver’s license. Plus, the vehicles can only cross roads at Illinois Department of Transportation-approved intersections, among many other requirements.
Gillenwater said if people don’t follow the rules, it will be up to city police to enforce these rules.
Commissioner Larry Micenheimer said he was “kind of against it,” but he could possibly be convinced otherwise.
“I’m not a big fan of it, but I will try to be open minded to the idea,” said Commissioner Hank Stephens.
Commissioner Libby Moeller was absent.
City Administrator Steve Miller said looking at other communities’ programs would be useful. He said after the meeting there are many issues to be researched regarding allowing these vehicles in Effingham.
“We do not have all of the answers at this point,” said Miller. “We will also obtain other ordinances and ask other communities what problems they encountered and then apply specific solutions to Effingham.”
The item will be on a future agenda for discussion.
Moving from vehicles to parking, the council heard this week city officials have met with county officials and other parties involved in attempting to create more parking spaces along Jefferson Avenue. Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman said an attempt to meet everyone’s needs is being made, but it is making the project cost prohibitive.
“We are only going to be able to get two to four additional parking spots for about a $100,000. That sets it up to be about $25,000 to $50,000 per additional spot, which is an extreme amount of money for a parking spot,” he said.
He said the city’s options are limited with the space being provided, but the staff will continue to look at any other options.
Schutzbach said he’s aware of the county’s attempt to assist the city, but the project is looking to be “cost prohibitive” at this point. He agreed work is still needed.
Heuerman said street construction is moving toward the area of the old courthouse, where the angled parking is proposed, so a decision needs to be made at an upcoming council meeting.
“When we first looked at this, we were going to get an additional eight spots,” said Heuerman. “But as we keep moving into this ... it just doesn’t quite make financial sense.”
There are more than 700 parking spots in downtown Effingham.
In another business, the council heard:
• Phase 1 of Jefferson Avenue reconstruction is underway. There is still access to businesses downtown, but people are advised to use caution near the construction areas when visiting those businesses.
• Effingham police have been busy making arrests on suspected crack cocaine dealers this week. The SWAT team was used due to the dealers having been associated with possessing firearms and previous shootings. There have been six suspected drug dealers arrested in eight weeks.
Dawn Schabbing can be reached at dawn.schabbing@effinghamdailynews.com or 217-347-7151 ext 138
