Effingham City Council members discussed whether or not to increase the number of Class R-1 restaurant liquor licenses from seven to eight.
The move would allow a Class R-1 liquor license to Los Amigos 5 Inc. for its Los Amigos Mexican-American Restaurant and Grill, to be located in the former Pizza Hut building at 205 North Keller Drive.
There are now four Los Amigos restaurants: in Vandalia, Greenville, Carlyle and Kokomo, Indiana. Effingham would be the fifth. Three of the four owners of the Effingham restaurant attended a meeting this week.
“When are you going to open, that’s my question,” Commissioner Larry Micenheimer said.
“We want to be open by the first week of November,” co-owner Eric Roman said.
“Welcome to Effingham,” Micenheimer said.
Eric Roman said in an interview before the meeting Exiquio Roman, Salvador Vazquez and Jessica Roman are all co-owners of Los Amigos Mexican-American Restaurant and Grill of Effingham.
Council members agreed to hold a vote on both the resolution and the ordinance at the next city council meeting.
Meanwhile, council members reaffirmed their support for the Evergreen Bark Park project. The council budgeted $30,000 to support the park in this year’s budget. A formal vote to allocate the $30,000 will be made at the next council meeting.
Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull presented to the council a partial list of materials needed to complete the dog park project.
“This is a project that has been in the works for several years,” Hull said. “Talking with Jeff Althoff at the park district, they are ready to move forward with the project.”
Hull said this was phase one of the project involves construction of fencing, signage, benches and water fountains. He said that part of phase one would cost $77,500, however there would be an additional expenses for water lines and shade structures to be installed within the park.
“The city did budget $30,000 towards the dog park with the caveat the would be a match,” said Hull.
He said the park district is putting $50,000 into the dog park, along with $30,000 worth of contributions made over the years to the dog park project. Hull said the park district would like to start the project this fall.
In another matter, the council recognized Mike Ziegler, city water treatment plant lead operator, who was presented the 2022 Surface Water Operator of the Year award by the Illinois Potable Water Supply Operators Association (IPWSOA) on Sept. 15.
“This is a huge deal. Especially for our community,” Effingham Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman said. “Mike runs a great plant. He’s been with the city for 25 years.”
“I would like to relay that ... Yes, it’s nice to be recognized for the efforts, but at the same time it’s a win for the whole system,” Ziegler said.
Ziegler thanked his water treatment employees for their work. He recognized city employees in attendance at the meeting: Bob Rhodes, Pat Brown, Derrick Helmbacher and Tony Althoff. Ziegler also recognized the office staff Janet Ohnesorge and Emily Bonner, water distribution group Foreman Bret Stortzum, Russell Leppin, Jeff Dirks, Jared Westjohn and Frank Schneiderjon.
The council agreed to a transfer of property via quitclaim deed from the Illinois Department of Transportation to the City of Effingham Municipal Street System was approved. A section of frontage (FAS 1725) road starting at the intersection of U.S. Route 40 extending east .083 miles to the intersection of the frontage road (FAS 1725) and Willenborg Street.
Members of the council adopted a resolution to apply for a Reconnecting Communities Pilot (RCP) Grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation in support of a new pedestrian bridge designed to provide a safe connection between local city parks and recreational facilities to the residential subdivisions north of Interstate 70-57. The new pedestrian bridge, if the grant is approved, will start just north of the Richard E. Workman Sports and Wellness Complex to the future extension of Ford Avenue.
Last month the council adopted a resolution granting the permission to apply for a $3 million Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation for the same pedestrian bridge project. If the $3 million Illinois Department of Transportation ITEP grant is awarded, the city would be obligated to 20 percent of the grant or $600,000 while the 80 percent would come from federal funding.
“That application was actually submitted last week by Milano & Grunloh,” Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman said. “After some more research and cost estimating, we are aware the ITEP grant will not cover the full 80 percent of federal funds that this bridge could cost.
To bridge that gap we are applying for a Reconnecting Communities Pilot Discretionary Grant for additional funds.”
The council voted unanimously to proceed with the submission of the RCP grant application.
Members of the council adopted a resolution granting permission to the Sunrise Rotary Club to hold their annual Halloween Parade on Sunday afternoon Oct. 30.
The resolution included temporary road closures between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. for the parade.
Line-up for the parade is along North Maple Street before the intersection of West Temple Avenue.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the intersection of North Maple Street and West Temple Avenue proceeding south, then turning east on West Jefferson Avenue and through the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and U.S. Route 45. The parade ends at the intersection of East Jefferson Avenue and Second Street.
Council members approved an ordinance certifying the project completion of the 2022 Rickelman Standpipe Recoating Project at a final cost in the amount of $513,571 to contractor MAXCOR, Inc. and release of bonding.
A final change order was approved by the council in the amount of $86,302.18 additional cost for the 2022 resurfacing Phase I Project to Effingham Asphalt. The change order includes additional work on Long Street, Lee Drive and Washington Avenue due to a soft base under the roads. It also includes additional tonnage of asphalt for Santa Barbara Drive, Santa Fe Avenue and Santa Maria Avenue.
The original contract cost of the project was $518,009.25 plus the additional $86,302.18 left a final adjusted/final contract cost of the 2022 resurfacing Phase I of the project in the amount of $604,311.43.
Council members also approved a certificate of completion for the 2022 resurfacing Phase I project and released bonding.
A proposed agreement between SpyGlass Group, LLC and the city to conduct a telecommunications audit was discussed by the council. Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller said SpyGlass would audit the city’s telecommunications and Internet bills.
“They audit our bills to make sure we are being charged correctly,” Miller said. “Sometimes there is tax and licensing fees that we should not be paying.”
Miller said it would come at no cost to the city, however SpyGlass would get a 50 percent recovery fee is they found any overcharges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.