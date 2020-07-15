EFFINGHAM — A new subdivision could develop in Effingham along North U.S. 45.
The Effingham Plan Commission this week recommended to the city council plats for the Slavens Ridge Subdivision.
The subdivision, if later approved by the council, will be located on the east side of U.S. 45 between Evergreen Avenue and Technology Drive. The 12.36-acre tract of land sits to the north of the Mildred I. Stumeier Trust property, located at 15130 N. Hwy 45.
City Planner and Subdivision Coordinator Greg Koester described the topography of the area as having steep valleys and hillsides within a wooded area. However, there are flatter areas within the property that are buildable, Koester noted.
The property would be divided into three lots, with two of the three measuring over five acres. Koester said the property is zoned R-1 Single-Family Residence District, which is appropriate for the proposed development.
Koester said the three lots would likely be accessed from Rt. 45 via a 50-foot lane on the south end of the tract. There is a 20-foot strip with access to Rt. 45, but Koester said that strip is not conducive to a driveway but would create water main access along the highway.
Tracts with one access lane leading to an expanse of property are known as flag lots, Koester said. Flag lots take on the shape of a flag, with a thin access strip resembling a flag pole and the sprawling land resembling a flag.
"Our subdivision ordinance prohibits flag lots, but they have been approved in the past in unique situations such as topography or IDOT access. The city staff has reviewed this with the developer and we feel this is the best way to accomplish the development of this 12.36-acre tract," Koester said.
As for sanitary sewer, Koester said a manhole on a property to the north of the subdivision is not large enough nor could it be expanded to service the lots. There is a north-south sewer 700 feet to the east of the tract, but expanding that sewer would be costly to the city.
Koester said the best option for sanitary sewer for the subdivision would be private sewage disposal. Private disposal would be subject to approval by the Effingham County Health Department.
Koester said the final plat is subject to the signature of the property owner on the preliminary plat; submission of the certificate of platting; IDOT approval of roadway access; county health department approval of a private sewage system; plan commission recommendation and city council approval to waive the prohibition of flag lots; plan commission recommendation and council approval of access to all three lots by ingress/egress easement across lot three; and notice to the owner and successors that if lots two and three are further subdivided, a public roadway shall be constructed.
