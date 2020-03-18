EFFINGHAM — The Effingham City Council this week amended the ordinance for the 3 percent cannabis sales tax so the tax can be collected sooner and also to be in compliance with the Department of Labor.
City Administrator Steve Miller told the council that the amendment would move the tax collection up three months.
“This ordinance change would allow the tax to be collected in July, starting in July, instead of September,” Miller said. “Those funds are typically three months behind, so what would be collected in (July) would actually be received in July rather than the tax starting in September. It gives us an additional three months of revenue.”
City Attorney Tracy Willenborg said after the council passed the original ordinance, the Department of Labor put out a memo that authorized the cannabis tax to be imposed earlier than what was originally provided.
The city council also approved amending an ordinance for the city’s lease agreement with the Effingham Performance Center. Economic Development Director Todd Hull said the performance center and Arts Connection of Central Illinois board agreed to the change to the lease agreement.
“In our dealings with them, we did take a look at this section ... and basically what we looked at is making a minor change to the lease agreement. We thought it would be prudent to do that since the building is owned by the city, and what we changed was basically that if the Arts Connection did any changes (or) alterations to the facility, they would just need to come to the city to get our consent and we could not hold that consent and we couldn’t be unreasonable with that consent,” Hull said.
Meanwhile, the council heard from Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach about a discussion regarding a liquor license for a new bar that will open in a former bar building.
Schutzbach said a local man and his son are looking to open the former Scrubby’s Pub with a new name.
“Steve Kinkelaar and his son would like to open the old Scrubby’s, and they’re asking for a liquor license for bar and also package sales like we do at many of our bars,” Schutzbach said. “With that in mind, they would like to do some remodeling in there. It’s gone through the fire and the building codes, and they’ve worked with those folks.”
Kinkelaar was in the audience and informally addressed the council, saying he and his son are cleaning up the building located at 101 E. Jefferson Ave. He added that he has gone around to local business owners, and they said they are looking forward to having the location open again.
Because the liquor license was listed as a discussion item only, no action was taken. Schutzbach requested the license appear on the omnibus agenda at the April council meeting.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved the rezoning of property at 2311 N. Raney St. from Class B-5 Highway Commercial to Class R-2 Single-family Residence District. The property is owned by K and K Investment Company, which plans to construct three houses on the lot.
• Approved the preliminary and final plats for the 2311 N. Raney St. property, to be called the Northern Oaks Subdivision.
• Approved a resolution to accept an $87,000 proposal from John Flach Builders for the addition to the Effingham County Animal Shelter and Control building.
• Was introduced to the city’s newest customer service representative, Hope Moeller. Moeller started in the position on March 11.
