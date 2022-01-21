The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 5:28 P.M. Jan. 16 at 501 East Section a vehicle driven by Kyla L. Zerrusen-Johnson, 19, St. Elmo, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Micaela J. Schaefer, 19, Effingham.
• Kelson Francois, 41, Waupaca, Wisconsin, was cited Jan. 12 for disorderly conduct.
• Skylar W. Gerhardt, 22, Effingham, was cited Jan. 19 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.