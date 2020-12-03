EFFINGHAM — Effingham City Council this week passed its tax levy for next fiscal year. The levy ordinance sets the city’s tax levy at $4.87 million, an increase of 3.8% over last year’s collected taxes.
City staff and elected officials have been debating and revising the levy ordinance for at least a month, with the issue coming up at two previous city meetings. The council passed the larger levy by an unanimous vote.
The property tax rate will be finalized next year, when it comes time to pay taxes. Based on the city and county’s current estimates of property values, which went up overall compared to last year, this levy will result in a tax rate of 1.30457%, an increase of about 2% over last year.
City officials debated the precise amount to increase, with the mayor initially advocating for no increase and City Administrator Steve Miller advocating at least a 3% increase in the rate.
“Given the times that we’re in and the uncertainty about our other revenues, I thought the 2% was kind of a good meet-in-the-middle-type thing,” said City Commissioner Hank Stephens, who added that he felt this was a “responsible” direction to go in.
For property taxpayers, this comes out to about 38 cents more for every thousand dollars paid in taxes.
Even with this slight increase, the city is tightening its financial belt.
“The city placed the very minimum needed in each fund to cover the estimated expenses,” said Miller.
The tax increase is being driven by the city’s responsibilities surrounding fire and police pension funds. This year, the city hired a new actuarial firm, Lauterbach & Amen of Naperville, to handle estimations and planning for those pension funds.
At a meeting in early October, the firm told city council that because of differences in the mathematical assumptions they make, the firm was recommending that the city pay $1.82 million into the pension funds this year, an increase of $528,000, or 41%.
“This is a big one-time increase that is a result of this takeover and a lot of the updates to the actuarial assumptions here,” said the firm’s actuarial client manager, Kevin Cavanaugh, at that October meeting. “Keep in mind we don’t expect to see increases like this on a going-forward basis.”
The kinds of assumptions that changed include life expectancy estimations, inflation rates and disability rates, among others, based on new data.
Included in the levy ordinance is the Effingham Public Library’s tax levy, which also increased slightly. The library will levy $969,000, up 2% from last year. This means the tax rate will likely increase very slightly 0.59%. Property tax makes up the majority of the library’s budget.
Property taxes make up about 9.9% of the revenues in the city’s general fund and about 5.6% of the city’s most recent budget.
“If you look at the whole picture, the budget is $84 million,” said Mayor Mike Schutzbach. “The funding is coming from sources other than the property taxpayer, which is great for the community.”
Miller says that the changes in property tax will not affect city services or employment, though some projects and purchases may be deferred.
“The more concerning issue is the pandemic, and its effect on sale tax, which is the predominant source of revenue for the General Fund,” said Miller.
In other news:
• An in-person public hearing regarding a proposed QuikTrip gas station and convenience store is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at The Effingham Performance Center. The hearing comes after several months of delays. QuikTrip has proposed the location for its new store to be Third and Technology Drive.
• The council approved another $23,000 to go toward the rehabilitation and demolition work being done at Village Square Mall. Though the city has started prep work, the demolition of a portion of the former Rural King at the mall is currently scheduled for Dec. 14.
• A public hearing is scheduled regarding the expansion of the city’s South Central Industrial Tax Increment Financing district Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. at city hall.
• The council approved working with Bernardi Securities to refinance $1.8 million of municipal bonds in order to purchase a 153-acre tract of land west of U.S. Route 45 on the south end of town. Economic Development Director Todd Hull says this will allow the city to market the land to development projects.
