EFFINGHAM – The Effingham City Council recently approved applying for a grant to construct a pedestrian bridge.
The $3 million Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) grant would be used to construct a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 70/57 from just north of the Richard E. Workman Sports and Wellness Complex to the future extension of Ford Avenue.
Federal funds would pay for 80% of the project, while the city would pay 20%. Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman said if the grant is approved the council would need to commit its portion, $600,000, for the project, which he said the city is looking to be paid from Motor, Fuel Tax funds.
The application must be submitted by Sept. 30. Heuerman expects a decision on whether the city will receive the grant in the spring.
Commissioner Hank Stephens noted this isn’t the first attempt at building a pedestrian bridge in that area.
“This project was originally proposed in the original TIF plan in 1986,” Stephens said at last week's meeting. “We attempted to get it done, but maybe we can get it done now.”
In other matters, the council approved resolutions involving repairs to the Village Square Mall despite a request from Steve Linton, property manager at the mall, for more time before making a decision.
One resolution was for the nuisance remediation for fire sprinkler modification at the former JCPenney store.
“I understand that the work that is looking to be done right now to the Village Square Mall is to turn the sprinkler heads up in there (former JCPenney store) per code. I would like to see that not be done and be able to put a drop ceiling in,” Linton said.
Linton doubts any renter would be interested in occupying the store with the height of the current ceiling.
“Which means thousands of dollars would have to be spent to turn them back down and put the drop ceiling in,” said Linton.
Linton said he submitted a proposal to the building owners, Durga Property Holdings of Cincinnati, and was told he would have to resubmit his proposal with the proper verbiage. He said he had a contractor and electrician obtain permits from the city to get the work done.
“My request would be a little time to work with possibly Chris Roedl (City of Effingham Building Official), the plumbing inspector… Do a walk-thru and give me the scope and understanding of what the verbiage needs to look like and what needs to be done to get in compliance,” said Linton.
The council approved the lowest quote for the fire sprinkler modification nuisance remediation project from Apex Fire Sprinkler Company LLC for $22,875 to be paid from the Banker Street District Fund. The council also approved the lowest quote of $40,245 from Heritage Builders for nuisance remediation for canopy repair.
During the meeting, Effingham City Police Chief Jason McFarland presented a commendation to EPD Investigator Lt. Tom Webb for his work above and beyond the call of duty on an investigation.
“Lt. Webb recently conducted a complex investigation that not only required extensive knowledge and experience, but also an investigation that centered around one of our most vulnerable populations — children. During the investigation, Lt. Webb became a source of comfort and confidence for the parents of the victims as they struggled to navigate this painful challenging chapter of their lives. Lt. Webb’s dedication and professional service not only represents his devotion to the victims of this crime, but serves as a standard for the entire Effingham Police Department,” said McFarland.
Commissioner Libby Moeller presented an Outstanding Volunteer Award to 12-year-old Henry Bushur, a seventh grader at Effingham Junior High School, for his work during the Effingham Artisan Fair in mid-July unloading tractors, trailers and trucks along with delivering water when requested during extremely hot and humid weather conditions.
“You are definitely an example to adults and youth that if everybody does a little, nobody has to do a lot,” Moeller said. “We really appreciate your efforts Henry.”
In other action, the council:
- Approved an ordinance granting a special-use permit for (20) miniwarehouse for property located at 709 West Wabash Avenue.
- Approved an ordinance vacating and releasing a public utility and drainage easement for Prairie Ace Estates Subdivision.
- Adopted a resolution authorizing the sale of real estate in the amount of $60,000 for 5,994 square feet of right-of-away in front of Dollar General on West Fayette Avenue using a quitclaim deed rather than a warranty deed to the State of Illinois, Illinois Department of Transportation for the Illinois Route 33 project. The actual sale of the property was approved on July 19 using a warranty deed.
- Adopted a resolution authorizing the execution of a service agreement to the lowest responsible bidder for the supply of electricity for residential and small commercial retail customers who don’t opt out of the Municipal Electric Aggregation program with other municipalities including Charleston and Coles County. The current service agreement expires Dec. 31.
- Adopted two resolutions for Prairie Ace Estates Subdivision, fourth addition — one combining two lots into one and another approving the final plat for the subdivision.
- Passed an ordinance authorizing the purchase of real estate from D & A Farm Inc. in the amount of $462,000 for commercial and residential development.
- Passed an ordinance authorizing the purchase of 1.76 acres of property from D & A Farm Inc. in the amount of $1 for a certificate of dedication of right-of-way for public utilities and drainage facilities for phase two of the Ford Avenue Extension Project.
- Passed an ordinance authorizing the purchase of property from D & A Farm Inc. in the amount of $1 for .08 acres of property for a permanent easement for the purpose of constructing and maintaining public utilities.
- Adopted a resolution accepting a proposal from Civil Design Inc. in the amount of $38,970 for GIS and mapping services.
- Adopted a resolution granting permission to temporarily close East Section Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the Magic and Mischief: A Witches’ Market event hosted by Hazel-Jayne Crystals on Saturday, Oct. 22.
- Adopted a resolution to purchase window replacements for City Hall from Pella in the amount of $51,514.
- Adopted a resolution granting permission to temporarily close Jefferson Avenue from Banker Street to Fifth Street from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for Oktoberfest, hosted by Effing Brew, on Saturday, Oct. 22.
