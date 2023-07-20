EFFINGHAM — A recommendation made by the Effingham Plan Commission last week to deny a rezoning that would allow for the construction of a residential development became a major topic of discussion during the Effingham City Council meeting Tuesday.
The Effingham Plan Commission voted 3-2 to recommend denial of the request, with only five of the commission’s nine members attending the meeting. This prompted further discussion by City Council members, who ultimately have the final say in the matter.
Effingham City Planner Greg Koester updated the council on the public hearing that occurred at the Effingham Plan Commission’s recent meeting.
“The petitioner testified they feel there’s a need for more housing in the community,” Koester said of Donna Pirkle, who is one of the managers of RLM Assets LLC and already owns another similar development in the city. “They had a vacancy, and within three days they had 86 applications, not too long ago.”
Plans for the development include 15 buildings, each with eight two-story townhouses, to be constructed off the end of Miracle Avenue in the south side of the city.
Koester explained that the petitioners already tried to purchase property elsewhere in the area but were unsuccessful.
Koester noted Plan Commission members were concerned with potential traffic issues and a possible conflict with the city’s comprehensive plan.
“It’s in an area where recent trends of development are commercial,” Koester said.
The property the petitioners are looking to build is currently zoned non-urban and M-1 light industrial, but if the request is approved, it would be rezoned R-3D multiple dwelling district.
Effingham City Commissioner Hanks Stephens expressed some of the same concerns as Plan Commission members who voted not to recommend the request.
“Obviously, we need residential development,” Stephens said. “By the same token, to me, the foundation of zoning should fall on some kind of a plan, a land-use plan. In this case, the recommendation of the Plan Commission was in conformance with the comprehensive plan.”
Stephens asked if the city’s current comprehensive plan is in any way impeding much-needed residential development in Effingham.
“Do we today have sufficient land available for residential development, or is that something we need to take a hard look at and maybe reconsider our basic land-use plan in terms of making that sort of zoning available?” Stephens asked.
Koester said he believes that willing sellers and recent land prices are responsible for the slow pace of residential development in the city.
“In my opinion, we don’t have a shortage of low-, moderate- or even high-density residential future land use in our plan,” he said. “I think it just boils down to people willing to let go of the land, and their asking price is kind of what’s holding up the housing boom we hope we’ll have.”
Effingham City Commissioner Larry Micenheimer agreed with Stephens about the need to stick to the city’s comprehensive plan.
“A lot of work goes into developing the comprehensive plan, and the city’s done a wonderful job of adhering to that,” Micenheimer said.
However, members also emphasized the importance of updating the city’s comprehensive regularly or, at the very least, when needed.
“We want to make sure that we’re ahead of the game on that,” Effingham City Attorney Tracy Willenborg said.
The council did not take any action on the matter during the meeting.
Also during the meeting, members unanimously approved a $51,000 contract with Farnsworth Group Inc. for the reconstruction project at the intersection of Evergreen Avenue and Willenborg Street.
“I’ll just note that this project is about ready to get kicked off next Monday,” Effingham City Engineer Luke Thoele said. “The intersection of Willenborg and Evergreen will be closed.”
Thoele said only those who live within the construction zone will be able to access the area until the work there is done, which he doesn’t expect to take any longer than three months, calling that estimate “pretty conservative.”
The cost of the project is budgeted in the city’s general fund.
In other matters, council members voted unanimously to accept a proposal for the Effingham City Hall Fire Protection and Fire Alarm Project.
The project will include the instillation of a new sprinkler system and fire alarm system for a combined cost of $420,294.
“This is something that we’ve been wanting to do for quite some years now, and we split these bids up just due to the different contractors and their capabilities of providing sprinklers or the fire alarm systems,” Effingham Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman said.
The city awarded a bid to Wente Plumbing and Fire Protection to install the sprinkler system for $366,176 and awarded another bid to Field Wrxs Inc. to install the fire alarm system for $54,118.
The cost of the project will be covered by the city’s Central TIF funds.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved an ordinance amending the city’s municipal code to no longer require the city to collect Economic Employment Opportunity data.
• Approved an ordinance amending the city’s municipal code to allow for a bus stop on Fourth Street.
• Approved an ordinance amending the city’s municipal code to establish the minimum increment allowable for the use of compensatory time, vacation leave, personal days and sick leave as one half hour.
• Approved an amendment to the city’s municipal code to make stipends available for firefighters to incentivize further training.
• Approved an ordinance amending the city’s annual operating budget for the 2024 fiscal year, transferring $1.2 million from the city’s TIF Main fund to its Industrial TIF fund.
• Approved a resolution allowing a portion of streets to be temporarily closed for the Magic and Mischief: A Witches’ Market Event on Oct. 21.
• Authorized the first amendment and restatement of a memorandum of understanding between the city of Effingham and the Effingham Unit 40 Board for a school resource officer.
• Accepted a proposal from Complete Asphalt Service Company for the 2023 Crack and Joint Sealing Program.
• Approved a certificate of completion and release of bonding from Feutz Contractors in the amount of $197,679 for the 2023 West Wernsing Avenue Turn Lane Project.
• Approved the final plat for Sam Gressel’s subdivision.
• Authorized the city’s membership with and contribution to the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance.
• Approved an ordinance granting a special use permit to SHA Properties LLC for the construction of warehouses in the B-2 or M-1 district on Raney Street.
