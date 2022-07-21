EFFINGHAM – Members of the Effingham City Council Tuesday evening discussed the possibility of allowing golf carts to be driven on city streets.
During the previous council meeting, Effingham resident Greg Thompson, who represented a group of golf cart owners, asked the council to consider allowing use of golf carts on city streets.
Mayor Mike Schutzbach is in favor of it.
“I personally, as everyone on the council knows, am more than willing to move forward with golf carts on our roadways as long as they are controlled and not put our community in jeopardy,” Schutzbach said.
He said he had talked with several other cities that currently allow the use of golf carts.
“It seems like a lot of communities are moving in that direction from what I have been seeing,” he said.
Schutzbach talked with Vincennes, Indiana, Mayor Joe Yochum, father of Effingham Fire Chief Brant Yochum, about golf cart use, noting Vincennes is a larger municipality than Effingham.
“I often hear Effingham is too big for golf carts, too much traffic, and I don’t know if that is really a valid argument,” said Schutzbach. “Many, many communities are moving towards favoring golf carts."
Commissioner Larry Micenheimer said after the last council meeting he started asking residents what they thought of the idea of using golf carts on city streets.
“Everybody had the same answer, 'Why not?'" Michenheimer said. “Maybe it’s a chance for us to get off the couch, get out in the community, and get to meet your neighbors and maybe even get to know the name of the dog that barks all night long. I think it’s time we move on. We can regulate it and if it doesn’t work we’ll pull the plug on it and say we tried but we made a bad decision with this.”
“I’m all for it,” Commissioner Libby Moeller said.
Commissioner Hank Stephens said he didn’t object to the proposal but favored restrictions.
“We have a lot of five-lane streets with traffic at high rates of speed. We have to be careful not to mix golf carts on those streets,” Stephens said. “Even getting across those streets would be a challenge.”
He said if the golf carts are used only on neighborhood streets and not the high-traffic streets he would be OK with the idea.
“I don’t think golf carts on Keller Drive would mix very well,” he said.
Commissioner Merv Gillenwater is against the idea.
“My concern is if we agree to it and allow it I can see that accident that would occur. I don’t want that accident to occur and decide… We made a big mistake on this one,” Gillenwater said. “I think there are a lot of issues you have to look at such as licensing. We would have to write up a code as to how they can be used and where they can be used.”
Gillenwater said he asked Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland to check cities close to the size of Effingham and found they weren’t really on board with the idea. Gillenwater said if they decide to allow golf carts the city would need either the police or some other city authority to be responsible for licensing them and making sure each golf cart had the proper equipment on it.
“It would require more personnel to oversee this than what we have now,” said Gillenwater.
Gillenwater said some people are already using golf carts to get around town and has personally seen golf carts at ball games.
“If we allow them to do that and it’s against the law right now, what are they going to do after we say it’s legal…. How far will they go?” he asked.
Schutzbach said having golf carts on streets would slow some of the car traffic down.
“A golf cart running 25 mph is probably going to slow some people down a little bit,” Schutzbach said. “The fact that they are being used now is an opportunity to regulate their use.”
He said the ordinances don’t have to be complicated and can allow golf carts on streets that are limited to 30 mph or less.
Schutzbach said he would discuss with Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman and City Attorney Tracy Willenborg about putting some golf cart regulations together to present to the council.
Meanwhile, the council unanimously amended an appointment ordinance to the May 1 through April 30, 2023, appointment year increasing the number of appointees to the public works department by two, including the addition of Christopher Roedl as building official. Roedl will serve in the engineering division of the Public Works Department. Roedl fills a position recently vacated by Michelle Lilley.
