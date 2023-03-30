Six candidates are seeking four seats on the Effingham City Council: Larry Micenheimer, Henry J. Stephens, Dustin L. Brown, Mervin D. Gillenwater, Libby Moeller and Donald J. Althoff.
The Effingham Daily News posed to them questions about the city's immediate and future needs.
Brown did not respond. Here are the answers of the other candidates:
Name: Larry Micenheimer
Age: 71
Education: Three degrees from Eastern Illinois University and University of Illinois
Occupation: Retired teacher/coach, currently a Unit 40 bus driver and Koerner Distributor Merchandiser
Previous or current public service: Incumbent City Commissioner
Family: wife Lisa, three grown children, three grandchildren.
What is the most pressing issue in Effingham and how would you address it?
Effingham is facing a severe housing shortage. Local employers are losing job candidates because of a lack of housing. The housing shortage can be addressed in several ways. Unavailable/underdeveloped areas of town, infrastructure improvements in water, sewer and streets will encourage development of real estate properties. Tax abatements, sales tax relief and other financial incentives will help prospective buyers with their home purchase.
Appraise the years-long process of expanding Fayette Avenue. Are you satisfied that this project will move along smoothly? What can the city do to alleviate headaches surrounding the expansion?
The Fayette Avenue project is a wonderful opportunity for Effingham to redefine a central corridor through the heart of our town. Residents will need to embrace the construction process as a sign of community progress and future economic development. There will most certainly be periods of traffic congestion, noise and inconvenience, but it will be well worth it.
Recently, the city has made significant improvements to Temple Avenue to handle increased traffic during the construction period. Temple Avenue, St. Anthony Avenue, and Jefferson Avenue are all good roads to provide alternative routes for local travel during the construction process. The new Fayette Avenue will be a source of community pride and safely move traffic through Effingham.
Assess the ways the city council has addressed housing needs. Is there more the city can do to increase options for affordable housing?
(Answered above)
Is there anything the city can do to encourage more investment in Village Square Mall? Should it do anything more?
The legal status of foreclosure proceedings of the Village Square Mall will take time and patience. The city will continue legal efforts to result in judicial action to force the mall owner to sell the property to another ownership group. The new mall owners would work to make the mall into a community asset. The mall property has great potential for development. It is an unfortunate struggle between creditors and mall ownership that has frustrated city officials and prospective mall tenants for years. Currently, the city is waiting for the judge’s ruling on the foreclosure.
Is Meijer ever really going to open in Effingham?
The addition of a Meijer’s store would be a great business for Effingham and local consumers. The continued delays in construction have been very frustrating for local developers and motivated shoppers. Meijer has invested significant funds on their building site and on improvements to Ford Avenue. Meijer officials are still planning future expansion to Effingham. Hopefully, construction will begin very soon on the Effingham Meijer store.
Why should people vote for you?
I feel qualified to be a city council member because of my diverse work experience with the school district, the park district and volunteer activities. I am convinced the next four years will be incredibly important to the continued growth and development of Effingham. There is a lot to be accomplished, and I am excited for the opportunity to serve on the city council for the next four years.
...
Name: Henry (Hank) Stephens
Age: 70
Education: B.A. in Government, Southern Illinois University Carbondale; Juris Doctor, University of Illinois College of Law.
Occupation: Retired
Previous or current public service: Eight years as City Commissioner; 19 years as City Attorney; Lake Land College Trustee
Other experience that qualifies you for the position:
I have worked with state and local governments my entire professional career and have been actively involved throughout my adult life in community activities too numerous to mention.
Family: Wife Debbie; three adult children, Jaclyn, Nicole and Andrew.
What is the most pressing issue in Effingham and how would you address it?
We need to create more housing opportunities within the city so that we can provide the needed workforce for our local companies. In conjunction with that, we need to continue to reduce the differential between property taxes paid by city residents vs. non-city residents. Today city residents pay as much as 20-30% higher property taxes than non-residents, which discourages residential development within the city.
Appraise the years-long process of expanding Fayette Avenue. Are you satisfied that this project will move along smoothly? What can the city do to alleviate headaches surrounding the expansion?
We are fortunate that our decades-long effort to get the Fayette project funded has finally happened. With the project, there will necessarily be some inconvenience. Though I am confident that City staff and IDOT staff will work to minimize that inconvenience, there is no doubt that it will sometimes test our patience. Having said that, the improvement this project will bring for public safety on this very dangerous street should outweigh the temporary pain that we will have to endure.
Assess the ways the city council has addressed housing needs. Is there more the city can do to increase options for affordable housing?
The recently enacted Enterprise Zone should be a major factor in opening up additional housing opportunities. We are also putting programs in place that will incentivize the improvement of existing homes, and in some cases to encourage the removal of dilapidated housing and replacing it with new construction. We have also taken steps to make our building permitting process more user friendly. And finally, we need to continue to reduce the City’s reliance on property taxes so that we can even the playing field for the development of housing within the City vs. outside the City.
Is there anything the city can do to encourage more investment in Village Square Mall? Should it do anything more?
The City has been very aggressive in bringing about much-needed improvements at the mall. I am convinced that there is great potential for the redevelopment of the mall, and my hope is that within the near future, there will be an opportunity for the mall to spring back to life. The City’s efforts to bring about the necessary improvements have been ongoing for many years, but I feel those efforts will bear fruit in the not-too-distant future.
Is Meijer ever really going to open in Effingham?
I guess only Meijer can answer that question with certainty, but all indications are that Meijer remains committed to Effingham, as evidenced by the continued investment of dollars into this project by Meijer. From my understanding, it is not uncommon for Meijer to “take its time” in developing a project after it has been announced, so the City remains optimistic that we will see a Meijer under construction at some point in the next couple of years.
Why should people vote for you?
I feel that I have demonstrated over the last 40-plus years my passion for making Effingham the best small town in downstate Illinois, and I would like to think that I am well qualified to help Effingham continue to move forward. My philosophy has always been that towns do not stay the same, but they are either dying or growing, and I want to help ensure that we as a community continue to grow and prosper.
...
Name: Mervin D. Gillenwater
Age: 73
Education: Bachelor degree in Business plus 24 hours toward Master's.
Occupation: Retired Illinois State Police Lieutenant
Previous or current public service: 12 years as Effingham Commissioner and four years as Effingham Mayor
Family: Wife Patricia; son Matthew, his wife Susan and their two sons
What is the most pressing issue in Effingham and how would you address it?
I can’t answer this question with one. At any one time, there may be one or more issues. The three which seem to be cyclical are lack of employment, lack of employees to fill those jobs and adequate housing for the employees.
Appraise the years-long process of expanding Fayette Avenue. Are you satisfied that this project will move along smoothly? What can the city do to alleviate headaches surrounding the expansion?
Though it will not be without problems, such as handling the traffic which currently travels on the road, the administration and engineers from both the city of Effingham and the State of Illinois have worked together for many years to try to identify the possible problems and ways to manage them. The state and city administrators meet or talk by phone weekly to go over this topic.
Assess the ways the city council has addressed housing needs. Is there more the city can do to increase options for affordable housing?
As with several of the other questions answered in other paragraphs, the administration and the city council often review this, as well as the other two issues I discussed, and try to come up with ways to address this problem. Though we must always be aware that by addressing one of three problems listed above, we may affect the other two problems. At times, the city will give incentives to contractors to help them build more apartment complexes or houses.
Is there anything the city can do to encourage more investment in Village Square Mall? Should it do anything more?
For 15 years, the Village Square Mall has been losing customers and going into disrepair. The city has worked diligently to try to get it repaired and reopened. The city has spent thousands of dollars on inspecting the building to make sure it is safe enough to allow people to be able and willing to shop there again. However, if the current owners are willing to assume the responsibility of maintenance and upkeep for the Village Square Mall, it is time for the city to back away.
Is Meijer ever really going to open in Effingham?
I don’t think I can answer that question.
Why should people vote for you?
I believe I have proven over my time serving on the city council that I have the best interest of the citizens of Effingham at heart, and I promise I will continue to work hard for whatever is in their best interest.
...
Name: Libby Moeller
Age: 44
Education: Graduated from St. Anthony High School and BA from Eastern Illinois University in Political Science.
Occupation: Training Manager for Illinois CASA
Previous or current public service: Effingham City Council, Plan Commission City of Effingham, Zoning Board of Appeals
Other experience that qualifies you for the position:
Effingham Catholic Charities Agape Campaign, PAVE Initiative, Fourth Judicial Circuit Juvenile Justice Council, PEO Chapter FA, Centenary United Methodist Church, Church Council Chair, Effingham Artisan Fair Chair, St. Anthony Hall of Fame Gala Chair, Effingham County United for Schools, Effingham Sunrise and Noon Rotary, member HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital Community Advisory Board, Illinois CASA Board, Southern Region Representative Fourth Judicial Circuit Family Violence Council, board member CASA of Effingham County, Effingham Unit 40 Educational Foundation, Effingham Chamber of Commerce Community Development Committee, HSHS St Anthony's Memorial Hospital Donor Relations Committee
Family: Husband Scott Moeller; son Tucker, 20, college sophomore; daughter Maggie, 17, high school junior
What is the most pressing issue in Effingham and how would you address it?
Setting a vision with goals for what we want Effingham to look like in 15, 20, 30, 50 years. We will be revising our strategic plan. We will continue to foster relationships with entities like The Alliance. I personally want more input from the community. I always want to hear more and I’d like to help younger individuals plug into the conversations. PAVE (Promoting a Vision for Effingham County) is a group of individuals working together on this and great place to start to plug in.
Appraise the years-long process of expanding Fayette Avenue. Are you satisfied that this project will move along smoothly? What can the city do to alleviate headaches surrounding the expansion?
This project is pain with purpose. I am committed to a positive attitude about this expansion — it is much needed, long overdue and will be extremely beneficial to not only the city but our region. Improving this major thoroughfare requires patience and commitment to getting the job done. One part to play is supporting and communicating alternative routes and upcoming phases and the impacts in a timely manner to the public. The city has a great relationship with IDOT and communicates effectively and that will continue. Maintenance and improvements to our infrastructure has always been a top priority. Streets that are needed to take on more traffic are ready.
Assess the ways the city council has addressed housing needs. Is there more the city can do to increase options for affordable housing?
We continue to discuss and work on hashing out short range, mid-range and long-range solutions collaboratively with stakeholders and individuals interested in participating in this vital conversation. I hear and understand when area residents tell me affordable housing means something different to everyone. Our economic development team has made great strides recently — it’s a relay marathon not a solo sprint. Solutions need to be thoughtful and well executed — not slapped to together to check boxes — and that takes time. I want to address this by pushing collaboration and creativity.
Is there anything the city can do to encourage more investment in Village Square Mall? Should it do anything more?
We are doing what we can. I wholeheartedly know that. Interested parties should contact city hall if they would like help being plugged into conversations with owners.
Is Meijer ever really going to open in Effingham?
I hope so. I know that’s not what anyone wants to hear. We can’t force corporations here. We can incentive and create better channels of communication. We know how much support is here for Mejier. I encourage supporters to reach out to Mejier directly. Consumers have a lot of power, yield it.
Why should people vote for you?
Serving on city council allows me to positively engage through long-range planning efforts through the budget process, through input on management decisions regarding the many services the city delivers. We have our city residents and property owners. We have those that may not live in the city but are here for work or leisure on a daily basis, our business owners and employers. I care and enjoy hearing what they think and feel necessary needs are for Effingham to continue to thrive. Reflecting their voices in my decision-making is a reason I ask individuals to vote for me.
I believe my experience with the city coupled with being a full-time working woman that is juggling a busy family with kids lining up to leave the nest is a unique and important perspective and qualification no one else on the ballot has.
...
Name: Donald Althoff
Age: 71
Education: St. Anthony High School, Culinary Institute of America, Lake Land College.
Occupation: Retired, 20 years at Forbes Magazine
Previous or current public service: County Board, City Council
Other experience that qualifies you for the position: Owning and operating businesses
Family: Wife Carol, daughter Jamie Niemerg, son Clint Althoff
What is the most pressing issue in Effingham and how would you address it?
Effingham has a shortage of affordable housing. It's holding back development in the town and the sooner we address it the better. There needs to be a conversation that includes everyone: business leaders, elected officials and the public. There are a lot of resources available to help spur this but it requires a commitment from leaders to start the process.
Appraise the years-long process of expanding Fayette Avenue. Are you satisfied that this project will move along smoothly? What can the city do to alleviate headaches surrounding the expansion?
It's true that we've been waiting on the Fayette Avenue expansion for several years and now that it's finally here there will be a bit of disruption to the traffic flow in town. But we've been through these sort of events before. I'm confident that IDOT will move the project along as quickly as they can.
Assess the ways the city council has addressed housing needs. Is there more the city can do to increase options for affordable housing?
The shortage of affordable housing is certainly an issue for Effingham. I believe the city council can be a body that brings community leaders to find the solution. Maybe there are grants? Maybe there needs to be financial incentives for builders?
Is there anything the city can do to encourage more investment in Village Square Mall? Should it do anything more?
The city has been supportive of the mall property over the years and until it's thriving again it will continue to be an issue. The mall property is an issue where city leaders can help by bringing the public into the conversation. Find out what sort of use the public would support.
Is Meijer ever really going to open in Effingham?
Yes, I think they are still in the process of deciding what size of store our community will support.
Why should people vote for you?
My main goal is to ensure that the people of Effingham have representation who will listen. I think it is important to listen to all the sides of any issue and then evaluate the options to find a solution that will work best for all of us. I am a lifelong resident of Effingham. My wife and I raised our kids here because Effingham is a great place. I want to serve on the City Council to pay it forward and make things even better for the next generation.
