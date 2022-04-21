EFFINGHAM — The Effingham City Council Tuesday unanimously passed an ordinance adopting the annual operating budget for fiscal year 2023.
Fiscal year 2023 begins May 1, 2022, and ends on April 30, 2023. The council has budgeted over $63 million, up from last year’s budget of about $53.9 million.
“The only change from this version from the last version of the budget at the special hearing is that we added $100,000 in revenue regarding the Fayette Avenue project from IDOT (Illinois Department of Transportation)," City Administrator Steve Miller said. “Other than that, all things remain the same.”
In another matter, the council unanimously adopted a five-year Capital Improvements Plan (CIP), starting fiscal year 2023 through fiscal year 2027.
“The CIP covers projects over $100,000 that the city considers capital,” Miller said.
He said the resolution also includes the maintenance improvement plan that includes road resurfacing oil and chip.
Meanwhile, Tourism Director Jodi Thoele discussed a new video project they wanted to pursue with a company named CGI Digital.
She told council members the idea was brought to her attention by Miller.
“Basically, they allocate resources to a handful of municipalities,” Thoele said of the company. “What we are asking is if you are comfortable entering into a contract with them.”
She said they would produce three to four videos at no charge to the city but added the city would be required to put the videos on the city website once they are complete.
CGI Digital goes to businesses in the community to help support the project and their logos would be on the video, according to Thoele.
Council members discussed the possibility of entering into a two-year contract with NextSite, which identifies retailers and restaurants that might benefit the City of Effingham.
“If they don’t get any sponsors, we still get the videos for free,” she said. “We feel it is a great way to market and promote ourselves as a city.”
She said the work on part of the tourism office would be project management, such as helping CGI with developing scripts for the video and providing contacts.
The council also discussed an ordinance that would temporary close portions of Effingham city streets for the Fourth of July to keep motorists and people away from the fireworks launch area and a funding request for this year’s fireworks display by the tourism office.
Amanda McKay, Effingham Public Library director and Noon Rotary Club member, made the formal request for fireworks display.
“This is the sixth year noon Rotary has been sponsor for the fireworks. We are here to ask for the lead sponsorship from the city council,” McKay said.
She asked the council for $15,000 to support the Effingham city fireworks display. She said the total cost of the display is $26,400, which is $3,000 higher than last year. McKay believes the club would be able to cover the difference.
Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach asked McKay if the fireworks display would the same size or smaller than last year’s show.
“It will be the same show ... It will just cost a little more this year,” McKay said.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved an ordinance providing for the addition of Willenborg Street to the municipal street system.
• Approved an ordinance declaring real property at 809 West Richland Avenue in Effingham as being dangerous and unsafe.
• Approved a site plan amendment to the Planned Residence District (PRD) for Golden Fields Subdivision.
• Amended a zoning ordinance for property located at 101 West Evergreen Avenue for property owner Kristen Allen and future property owners Alex and April Ritz. After the council’s approval, the property is now zoned R-4 limited office and retail district.
• Approved an ordinance granting a special-use permit for any public or government building or privately owned emergency service operation at 1100 West Wabash Avenue to RuralMed LLC, which begins a three-year 911 ambulance contract with Effingham County starting May 1.
• Authorized issuing liquor licenses to Maria’s Taco house at 3001 South Banker and Lucia’s Italian Kitchen located at 400 West Clark.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the sale of 5,956 square feet of real estate along Fayette Avenue in front of the Effingham Fire Department Central station at an appraised value of $58,600 and a temporary construction easement for $36,100 to the State of Illinois IDOT for the Illinois Route 33 project.
• Approved an intergovernmental grant agreement with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) for phase 1A of the Ford Avenue extension, allocating $450,000 for the project.
• Schutzbach pulled an item from the agenda that would have granted a special-use permit in the City of Effingham made by Menard Inc. and Historic Hills LLC to relocate a broadcast radio tower from the Menards store in Effingham to a property bordering Legacy Harley-Davidson.
