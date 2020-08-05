The Effingham City Council recently took the following actions:

• Approved a resolution accepting a proposal from Civil Design Inc. for the 2020-2021 fiscal year Geographic Information System database and online mapping portal utilized by the city for mapping sewer systems, water distribution, zoning and more at a cost of $24,141.

• Approved a resolution for the replat of lot 2 of the HG Development Subdivision into two lots, located at the intersection of South Raney Street and Commerce Avenue.

• Approved an ordinance authorizing a lease agreement leasing property to the Southern Illinois Criminal Justice Program Mobile Team Unit 15 for training purposes at the police station.

• Heard a request from Effingham Railroad for TIF assistance in lieu of Enterprise Zone Real Estate Tax Abatement.

• Heard from Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman that bids for city generator maintenance will go out Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.

 