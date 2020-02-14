The Effingham Police Department cited a 17-year-old juvenile from Teutopolis on Feb. 13 for unlawful use of a credit card.
Effingham citation
Simon "Jay" Smith, 94, of Cowden, IL passed away at 11:03 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Lakeland Health Care Center in Effingham, IL. Arrangements are pending at Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Cowden, IL.
