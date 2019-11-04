Like many young boys, brothers Jackson and Wesley Settle of Effingham like things that go fast.
The boys’ love of all things speed has landed them in the world of motor sports. The Settle brothers even have their own motorcycle flat track racing team, dubbed UnSettled Racing.
Jackson, 8, and Wesley, 5, competed in 25 races across two states in the 2019 race season and saw much success on the track. Father Greg Settle said Jackson won 11 out of 12 American Motorcyclist Association District 17 races on his Yamaha PW 50 youth dirt bike.
Jackson also won the AMA Illinois District 17 championship and competed in non-AMA sanctioned races. The St. Anthony Grade School student also raced the 50 Chain class on a KTM 50 bike and finished third in district points.
Younger brother Wesley competed in his first season this year on a PW 50. He placed third in AMA Illinois District 17 overall points.
Greg Settle said his sons have had motor sports in their lives since they were born as his family has a legacy of racing under its belt.
“The entire family has grown up on motorcycles and raced a plethora of disciplines (like) flat track, motocross and enduro racing,” Greg Settle said. “When you turn 3, you get a motorcycle and start riding (as) part of the tradition.”
Greg Settle described motorcycle racing as the perfect sport for “speed-hungry young men and women.” Flat track racing is something Greg Settle said is a growing sector of motor sports.
According to the AMA District 17 website, the racing season took place from April to October. Racers competed on a variety of flat tracks across the state, including the Central Illinois Motorcycle Club flat track in Neoga.
District 17 competitors also competed in Indiana, Missouri and Iowa. Greg Settle said his boys also competed in Florida and Alabama this year.
To see his sons compete and see success at such a young age is something Greg Settle loves.
“Whether it is racing or baseball, parents love to see their kids succeed. Watching your children race motorcycles at the speed they are hitting, knowing they could get seriously injured is always a concern,” Greg Settle said. “Watching them grow in a sport that they love is always rewarding.”
Greg Settle said it is up to his sons how far and how long they want their racing careers to be. He said they will have the chance to race professionally, but that decision will be their own.
Winning isn’t the only thing his sons love about the racing world. Greg Settle said Jackson and Wesley have formed many bonds in the racing world all while fulfilling their love of speed.
“The boys love the friendships they make at the track. All the kids are super close and good friends,” Greg Settle said. “They also love going fast. Putting your head down on a half-mile track and holding the throttle wide open is an amazing feeling.”
