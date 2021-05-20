EFFINGHAM — After Effingham City Council approved an agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) in March to build bike lanes and put up signage throughout the city, the project has slowed down due to funding issues.
IDOT asked for contractors to bid on the project on April 23. The bid with the lowest price tag was much higher than the city expected.
“Our estimate was $1,045,000, give or take,” said Effingham Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman at a city council meeting this week. “The low bid did come in, unfortunately, significantly over that. It was $1,396,142.”
Facing a $350,000 discrepancy, Heuerman and the council discussed strategies for making up the difference before settling informally on rejecting the bids and reducing the scope of the project.
Because IDOT is funding and managing the project through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, the city must go through the state agency to reject the bids.
The project consists of adding striped bike lanes to city roads mainly outside the downtown area and adding signs reminding people to share the road throughout the city. The precise scope of these improvements is now subject to change as the scope of the project changes.
“We’d like to keep the schools tied to the parks,” said City Administrator Steve Miller in an interview. He added that they will cut some of the proposed routes to save costs, based on anticipated use and on the cost of adding stripes to the roads.
Miller expects the project to be rebid this fall. If that bid is successful, construction could begin the following spring, though some elements may begin sooner, depending on weather conditions.
Additionally, the project involves expanding part of the county’s trail system.
“The big benefit, beyond the bike lanes, is adding an actual trailhead at the TREC trail,” said Heuerman.
The trailhead at Calico Trail on Outer Belt West now consists of a small gravel parking lot. The proposed addition would increase that to a paved lot with space enough for at least 20 cars.
The upgraded trailhead will be included in the rebid, according to Miller.
Heuerman pointed to a rise in construction costs to explain why the bids were so expensive.
“Unfortunately, it is COVID related,” said Heuerman. “Building materials are a huge factor for everyone, if you can even get them. Some of the striping has gone up 300% since last year.”
The endeavor is mostly being funded by a federal grant administered by IDOT, with 10% of the project’s funding coming from the city and 10% from TREC.
The TREC trails are a system of multimodal walking and biking trails in and around western Effingham. These trails were created by Trail Recreation Effingham County, commonly known as TREC, a nonprofit formed in the late 2000s to raise funds for the system in partnership with the city.
At the meeting on Tuesday, City Commissioner Merv Gillenwater brought up some concerns he has about the nature of the project at this point.
“We can ride bikes on sidewalks outside the city limits,” said Gillenwater. “I’d rather see us do that than put this much money into something and not even do it the way we want to do it.”
Beyond that, Gillenwater has some concerns about TREC as an organizational partner.
“We go out there [to the trails] quite a bit and there’s nobody there, and now it’s degrading,” said Gillenwater.
He added that he has had personal issues finding people to speak to about vandalism and damage to some of the amenities.
“There was a bench out there and somebody demolished it. We wanted to contact somebody. We couldn’t even find them,” said Gillenwater.
Council members did not take formal action on the issue at their meeting, but have notified IDOT of their desire to reject the bids and may take formal action at the next city council meeting.
