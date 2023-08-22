EFFINGHAM — After being awarded a more than $1 million grant for public infrastructure projects, Effingham is already taking steps to apply for a nearly $8 million grant for transportation projects.
During an Effingham City Council meeting last week, Effingham City Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman announced the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded the city a $1.275 million public infrastructure grant.
“This is primarily for sewer lining throughout the city, and we want to thank Milano and Grunloh Engineers, who put in a lot of time and effort to help us get this grant,” Heuerman said. “We’ve also got a $550,000 grant in the queue that we acquired last year, so with this one as well, we’re getting close to almost $2 million for these funds for sewer lining. It’s definitely a good day for the city and keeping our public infrastructure up to date.”
Meanwhile, the council unanimously approved a resolution supporting the city’s application for the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program by agreeing to match 20% of the $7,811,509 grant it is seeking. If awarded, the grant funds will be used to cover the cost of the extension of Ford Avenue.
Turning to tourism, Effingham Tourism Director Jodi Thoele announced that her department has been spearheading an Effingham Solar Eclipse Program.
“The whole purpose of the grant program, obviously, is April 2024. The totality of the eclipse is gonna come through Effingham. So the whole idea of it is to help bolster the visitor experience here in the city of Effingham and to support anyone financially that is looking to put on an event specifically for the solar eclipse,” Thoele said.
The total solar eclipse will be visible in the area on April 8 for roughly 40 seconds at approximately 2:03 p.m.
She said anyone interested in planning an event in the city during that time can visit the city’s website, where they can apply for funding to cover half of the cost of the event with a cap set at $1,500.
“We’re really excited about it,” Thoele said. “We know a couple events already that are happening or planning to happen for that April date, and we will obviously work to get that information out too as people finalize their plans.”
All grant-funded events must be open to the public and are expected to include viewing parties, some with entertainment and other activities for residents and visitors to enjoy before, after and during the eclipse.
Thoele said anyone with questions about the program can contact the city’s tourism department.
In other matters, council members voted unanimously to approve requests to rezone property at 412 West Temple Avenue from R-2 single family residence district to R-3D multiple dwelling district and property at 605 West Jefferson Avenue from B-2 general commercial district to R-4 limited office and retail district.
During a recent Effingham Plan Commission meeting, Don Bushue, who represented D & A Property Development LLC, said the company plans to construct an apartment building on the property that is expected to contain approximately eight units.
“The planning commission found that it was not in conformance with the comprehensive plan, but it did conform with the trend of development of some transition from single family and single family attached into the multi-family dwelling,” Effingham City Planner Greg Koester said.
Larry Micenheimer appeared optimistic about the project considering what the company has done with apartments in the same area.
“He’s done an amazing job with that property.” Larry Micenheimer said. “It’s really nice.”
Koester said the petitioner behind the rezoning request for the property at 605 West Jefferson Avenue, Brian Meyers, plans to repurpose the building there for residential use.
“The R-4 district does allow residences, and it would be a good fit for that area because Jefferson Avenue is kind of slowly transitioning from residential to commercial,” Koester said.
Also during the meeting, Heuerman said the city has been taking steps to optimize its HVAC systems by programming their operating schedules and set points for “each individual room and floor” in all the city’s public buildings in an effort to reduce energy costs.
“Nick Hartke, our public properties foreman, has been working really closely with one of Ameren’s representatives on getting our HVAC system in order.”
Heuerman said this programming is meant to reduce the amount of time the system is used in different sections of each public building that aren’t being utilized.
He said the demand for and consumption of the HVAC system in city hall is already lower than they were last year and expects to see more savings as the city continues to make the appropriate modifications.
“What that results to is that we could save an estimated $10,000 or more per year just by running set points and just by scheduling your HVAC or the programmable thermostats,” he said.
Thermostat programmers have already been placed in each public building in the city.
“So we’re at least trying to maximize the energy savings that we can for each building,” he said.
Also during the meeting, the council named Effingham City Clerk Abbey Nosbisch Employee of the Quarter, citing, among other things, her role in getting the city’s new website up and running.
“Abbey has always demonstrated the highest level of respect and responsibility for her job,” Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller said. “And if you need help, she’s your girl.”
Meanwhile, the council recognized Ashlyn Davis for her recent graduation from the “highly competitive” FBI National Academy Association Youth Leadership Program, which she took part in this summer in Quantico, Virginia, after being one of 62 selected from roughly 1,500 applicants, according to Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland.
“Ashlyn is the first Effingham County resident to ever graduate this program,” McFarland said.
In other maters, the council:
• Approved an ordinance amending the city’s municipal code to change its language regarding fees for liquor delivery permits.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of a temporary use permit and the purchase of easements for utility purposes from Kyle N. and Dannielle L. Harden at 608 West Fayette Avenue in the amount of $2,804.18.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of a temporary use permit and the purchase of easements for utility purposes from Olga Cristina Lira at 706 West Fayette Avenue in the amount of $1,912.68.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of a temporary use permit and the purchase of easements for utility purposes from Family Life Pregnancy Centers Inc. at 810 West Fayette Avenue in the amount of $807.30.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of a temporary use permit and the purchase of easements for utility purposes from Family Life Pregnancy Centers Inc. at 908 West Fayette Avenue in the amount of of $13,386.15
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of a temporary use permit and the purchase of easements for utility purposes from the Lawrence R. and Lucille J. Buhnerkempe Revocable Living Trust Inc. at 702 West Fayette Avenue in the amount of $2,223.
• Approved a resolution allowing Village Wine to have Effingham Cruise Night in downtown Effingham and to allow certain city street closures Saturday, Sept. 9.
• Approved a resolution allowing a portion of city streets and public parking lots to be temporarily closed for the Corvette Welcomefest Friday, Sept. 15.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the execution of a letter of intent for the jurisdictional transfer of 699.01 feet of Heritage Avenue and 1092.33 feet of Hampton Drive to the city of Effingham for future jurisdiction and maintenance responsibilities.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the acceptance of an agreement from Milano & Grunloh Engineers LLC for construction at Red Oak Street from Hendelmeyer Avenue to Blohm Avenue.
• Approved a certificate of completion and release of bonding for the 2022 Heritage Avenue extension project.
• Approved a change order for the City Hall Fire Protection project, which reduced the cost to the city by $80,278.00.
• Approved a bid tabulation for an emergency generator maintenance agreement with Fabick Power System Inc. in the total amount of $13,230.
• Approved a resolution approving a preliminary and final plat for Conant Subdivision.
