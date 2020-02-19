EFFINGHAM — The Effingham City Council this week amended a portion of the municipal code to allow a special-use permit for short-term rentals within city limits.
The short-term rentals will only be allowed in properties zoned general commercial, central business district or light industrial district and not in residentially zoned districts. The rentals would also be for less than 30 days.
Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman said his department recommended base regulations for such rental properties.
"As with any other special-use permit that is created, we recommend basically base regulations to follow to apply for that special-use permit. It's determined on an individual basis as they petition to the plan commission (and) to the city council, and then they can actually enforce further restrictions on those base regulations," Heuerman said.
The regulations were included in the text amendment previously presented to the plan commission and then to the city council. Heuerman said the plan commission unanimously recommended the approval of the short-term rentals and special-use permit outlined in the amendment.
Heuerman said the owner of the rental property must provide the city with a conceptual plan of the property when requesting the special-use permit. The plan must show a floor plan of the property, location maps, maximum number of guests allowed at the property and the location for the required off-street parking.
Heuerman said that there are to be two parking spots per rental space.
Additionally, Heuerman said the property owner is required to provide a written acknowledgement for liability and to not hold the city responsible for any legal issues that may arise. Also, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by at least one family member who is 18 years old or older.
Heuerman said that while hotels, motels, boarding homes, lodging homes and bed and breakfasts are not included in the amendment text, the short-term rentals will be subject to some of the same regulations as those entities.
"They are ... subject to the imposition of the hotel-motel tax, so they will be charged to the same hotel-motel tax as the other hotels in the area," Heuerman said. "They are subject to initial inspections for building and life-safety codes or annual inspections to make sure they're adopted to minimal life safety codes."
If the short-term rentals are listed on services such as Airbnb, Heuerman said within the listing, the property owner is required by the city to post the owner's cancellation, check-in and check-out policies. The owner should also list the location of parking, a description of the rental and maximum number of guests allowed.
Heuerman said the maximum number of guests allowed is determined by how many units are provided within the rental. He said the rental must also be wheelchair- and ADA-accessible.
The owners must also provide within the rental unit contact information an authorized manager who can be accessed 24 hours a day for seven days a week. Heuerman said the owners must also post in the property an evacuation diagram, a current copy of the listing and any restrictions that may be imposed by a homeowners' association.
Short-term rental property owners cannot serve food or beverages at their rentals. Heuerman said there will be consequences if a rental owner violates regulations or city nuisance ordinances.
"If they're in violation, such as not paying a water and sewer bill, or nuisances on the property, they could have a special-use permit revoked from the property itself," Heuerman said.
Mayor Mike Schutzbach said because short-term rentals are new to the city, the rules and amendment may come back to the council for review in the future.
He said future reviews of the regulations will aid the city in addressing issues that may come up in the infancy of allowing short-term rentals within city limits.
"We've had some discussion that because this is a new program, something new to our city, the rules may not necessarily be completely established. I mean, we know what the ordinance currently says, but Airbnbs are something new, so soon we may come back to the council and ask to review, for instance, the sprinkler system, pending the circumstances of what may be looked at," Schutzbach said.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved the rezoning of property at 1303 and 1401 W. Evergreen Ave. from Class B-5 Highway Commercial District to Class B-1 Neighborhood Shopping District. Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center plans to demolish the current SBL Bonutti Orthopedic Services clinic and construct a new facility that will house orthopedics and more at that location.
• Heard from Effingham Fire Chief Bob Tutko that crews moved into the new Jaycee Avenue location for Fire Station 2 on Monday and a public open house will be held in the near future.
• Approved two separate agreements with the Farnsworth Group Inc. The first was for preliminary engineering services for the extension of the North Maple sanitary sewer in the amount of $50,000 to be paid through the main TIF. The second was for preliminary engineering services including environmental, street water and sewer designs, surveys and permitting for the Ford Avenue Extension Project for a 1,000-foot easterly extension at a cost of $164,900 to be paid through the Motor Fuel Tax Funds.
• Recognized Staff Sgt. Stewart Thomas for his U.S. Army Recruiting award. Schutzbach said the award signified Thomas' outstanding recruiting efforts.
