EFFINGHAM — Effingham City Council members approved a resolution donating $15,000 to this year’s Fourth of July display in Effingham.
The donation will benefit the Effingham Noon Rotary Club, which has sponsored the Fourth of July display for the past six years. Amanda McKay, director of Effingham Public Library, representing Noon Rotary in a previous meeting said the total display cost is $26,400 approximately $3,000 higher than last year.
Council members also passed a resolution to close all roads and entrances for West Grove at Raney Street, West Grove at Schwerman Street, Lange at Fayette Avenue, Schwerman Street at U.S. Route 40 between the hours of noon and 10:30 p.m. for the Fourth of July fireworks display. The rain date is July 5.
In another matter, the council approved a resolution accepting a proposal by National Wash Authority, doing business as Midwest Mobile Washers, in the amount of $14,800 for pressure washing the north and south water towers.
Meanwhile, council members discussed closing of an Effingham street for a goat milking contest in downtown Effingham to be sponsored by the Effingham County Farm Bureau.
“What they are proposing is to shut down Fourth Street between Jefferson and Washington from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 18,” Tourism Director Jodi Thoele said. “They have already worked with the farmers market to make sure that it all coincides.”
Thoele said this year school principals would be the celebrity guests milking the goats. In the past, the mayor was asked to compete as a celebrity guest in the milking contest.
The street closure will be brought up for a vote at the next city council meeting.
The council discussed a proposed amendment to an Economic Incentive Agreement between the City of Effingham and 3 Keys Holdings LLC.
Economic Development Specialist Sasha Althoff said 3 Keys Holdings purchased an old gas station on South Banker Street, but could not finish work on the property by June 1 as specified in the original agreement due to personal matters. The proposed amendment to the agreement would extend the completion date to Dec. 31.
“The date of the extension is the only thing that would change in this agreement,” Althoff said.
The council agreed to vote on the amendment for an extension at the next meeting.
There was a discussion about legal wording in the licensing, permitting and insurance requirements of the Municipal Code regarding Liquor Control. City Attorney Tracy Willenborg said the changes would reflect changes in the insurance requirements for those seeking permits taking place on public or city property and clears up some of the Dram Shop Act language.
“It’s not changing the practice. It is just making sure the practice goes along with the ordinance,” Mayor Mike Schutzbach said.
The council agreed to vote on the amendment at the next meeting.
Commissioners also discussed temporary street and parking lot closures from 4 to 8:30 p.m. for this year’s Air-Cooled VW Funfest Downtown Welcome Party on Friday, June 17. Thoele said there will be live music and food trucks around the old courthouse square.
Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman presented two bid letting projects for the wastewater treatment plant sludge building and mold remediation for the former JC Penney store located in the Village Square Mall on May 10.
City Engineer Luke Thoele presented three bid lettings for May 10 for annual maintenance projects, including the city’s crack and joint sealing program, sidewalk replacement program and concrete gutter replacement program.
In other matters, the council:
• Renewed a contract with Lamar Companies for the amount of $5,575 from the Hotel Operators Occupation Tax fund for a roadside billboard located in Indiana starting July 25 through July 23, 2023.
• Authorized the execution of a contract between the city and CGI Digital for up to four videos showcasing the city to be displayed on the City of Effingham website for three years. The videos will be produced at no cost to the city.
• Accepted a bid from Effingham Asphalt Co. for the amount of $518,009.25 for Phase 1 of the 2022 resurfacing project. Phase 1 includes the milling and resurfacing of Santa Fe, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Sur Wood Drive, East Washington, Lee and Long Street.
• Approved a final change order and a certificate of project completion for the 2021 sidewalk replacement program.
The council adopted the following appointments:
Effingham Public Library Board of Directors – Reappointment of Steve Miller, Lisa Koerner and Jared Chesnut for three-year terms expiring April 30, 2025.
Electrical Commission – Kevin Koester
Enterprise Zone Commission – Reappointment of Jake Buhnerkempe for a three-year term expiring May 1, 2025.
Board of Fire and Police Commission – Reappointment of Dave Storm for a three-year term to expire May 1, 2025.
Human Relations Commission – Reappointment of Clara Koester for a three-year term expiring May 1, 2025.
Plan Commission – Appointment of Ken Wohltman for a three-year term ending May 1, 2025.
Police Pension Board of Trustees – Reappointment of Caitlin James for a two-year term expiring May 1, 2024.
Tourism Advisory Board – Appointment of Michael Brummer, reappointment of Betsy Yager, Dave Ring and Patty McHugh with terms ending May 1, 2025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.