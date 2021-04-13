Patrons of the Amtrak station in Effingham and eight others in Illinois may be eligible for compensation as part of a recent Justice Department settlement, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.
Federal authorities announced on Jan. 29 that a $2.25 million fund had been established to compensate travelers with a mobility disability who were harmed physically or emotionally because of accessibility issues at 78 Amtrak stations nationwide between 2013 and 2020.
Included in the settlement were Amtrak stations in Centralia and Effingham, Illinois. According to Justice Department officials, those stations did not meet the accessibility requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
The stations in Centralia and Effingham were on a long list of stations where passenger platforms were not readily accessible to individuals with disabilities. Although the specific issues were not disclosed, examples include steep slopes, no detectable warnings at the platform edges, and ground surfaces that were not stable, firm, and slip resistant.
The Effingham station was also cited for not having accessible bathrooms.
Some of the violations at other stations covered in the settlement include inaccessible parking, lack of directional signs, high ticket counters, and deteriorated platforms.
In total, nine Amtrak stations in Illinois were cited by the Justice Department as non-ADA compliant, more than any other state. Aside from the stations in Centralia and Effingham, the others were located in Gilman, Homewood, Mattoon, Plano, Princeton, Rantoul, and Summit.
Three Missouri stations were also included in the settlement: Kirkwood, La Plata, and Poplar Bluff.
To be eligible for monetary compensation, travelers must have a mobility disability and must have been harmed due to inaccessibility issues at one or more of the affected stations from July 23, 2013 to Dec. 2, 2020. All claims must be submitted no later than May 29, 2021. Other restrictions may apply.
Questions about the claims process should be directed to the settlement administrator by any of the following methods:
• Visit AmtrakDisabilitySettlement.com
• Email your name, address, and phone number to info@AmtrakDisabilitySettlement.com
• Call the Fund Administrator at (888) 334-6165 or TTY: (866) 411-6976. Help is available for those who are unable to complete the claim form due to a disability.
