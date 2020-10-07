EFFINGHAM — Open burning of landscape waste will be allowed within Effingham, the city council decided this week.
The council met Tuesday to discuss a proposed temporary ban on open burning in city limits.
“I think the burning ban, to an extent, is a good idea,” said Larry Johnson, a concerned resident who attended the meeting.
Though he likes the idea, he wanted to make sure there was an effective alternative to burning waste.
“If it’s a citywide mandate, there needs to be a citywide solution,” he said later in an interview.
A citywide solution, however, takes time.
“No other good option is available in the limited amount of time until the leaves drop,” said Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller. He added that the city will strictly enforce the existing ordinance, which allows for burning on Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays, with no smoldering.
The city’s professional staff offered several financial and operational reasons why the ban would be problematic. The city’s engineer, Jeremy Heuerman, said if people couldn’t burn leaves, he feared waste being swept into the street and clogging the storm sewers.
“A lot of people on short notice don’t have many good options,” Heuerman said.
In an effort to find alternative leaf disposal measures, Heuerman sought quotes from equipment suppliers. A vacuum truck, like the one the Effingham Water Authority uses at Lake Sara, appropriate for the population of Effingham would cost about $90,000, according to Heuerman.
Heuerman also looked at buying an air burner, which could burn leaves the city has collected relatively cleanly.
“Those run about $150,000, so that’s getting up there,” he said.
“We didn’t put anything in the budget for this,” Miller noted.
On top of the equipment costs, Heuerman estimated it would take three or four full-time staff to collect leaves during collection weeks.
“We don’t really have the extra personnel to take this on,” he added.
Although the city is nixing a ban on burning due to budget and logistics constraints, the idea of banning burning isn’t going away.
“We may take it to the voters,” said Larry Micenheimer, a city commissioner. “Nobody wants to increase their taxes.”
He says the council will be considering the issue further as the city enters its early stages of budget planning for the next fiscal year.
Mayor Mike Schutzbach added, near the end of the discussion, that residents of Effingham should keep other people in mind when burning.
“Our citizens need to be respectful of their neighbors,” he said.
“If people would just use common sense, it wouldn’t be as big of an issue,” said Micenheimer.
This issue has come up nearly every year for at least a decade. The issue came to the city’s attention this year at a council meeting on Sept. 15. Sherrie Stremming, a local business owner, spoke to the council about her experience having survived COVID-19.
“Even with not being able to smell, there’s a burning in the back of your throat,” Stremming said, describing the feeling of being downwind of a pile of burning leaves while suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.
In other matters, the council:
• Authorized an amendment to a contract with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly Inc for engineering services related to the city’s water filtration systems. This increases the payment to the firm from $40,000 to $70,000. The city also accepted a quote from Donau Carbon US to provide 20 tons of carbon for the water treatment plant. The cost will be $36,800 plus shipping and delivering.
• Welcomed a new records supervisor, Steve Fehrenbacher. He is replacing Aleta Whitten. The mayor also appointed a new library board of directors member, Kathy Pals. She is replacing Sarah Ruholl Sehy, who stepped down after moving out of town.
• Accepted a proposal from Hoerr Construction regarding the 2020 sewer rehabilitation project. The proposal will cost $187,840.90.
• Heard from the city’s new actuarial firm, Lauterbach & Amen, regarding the city’s fire and police pensions. Because of several reasons, outdated life expectancy estimates, the new firm suggested putting $1,819,000 into those pension accounts, an increase of about $520,000 from last year.
• Officially accepted financial assistance from the State of Illinois and U.S. Department of the Treasury through the Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Support Program. The city is eligible to receive up to $508,567.
• Heard from the consulting firm, Economic Development Resources, which the city has contracted to help plan an amendment to the South Central Industrial Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District. The amendment would more than double the size of the district and incorporates residential areas. There will be a public hearing before the plan is finalized and approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.