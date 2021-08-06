The Effingham Police Department reported that at 3:08 p.m. Aug. 4 at the intersection of South Banker and West Wabash a vehicle driven by Cierra N. Helmbacher, 32, Watson, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Bailey R. Kroger, 29, Teutopolis. There were no injuries or citations.
Effingham accident
