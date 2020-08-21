The Effingham County Health Department on Thursday received notice of 42 new positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). One individual is hospitalized. The rest are in isolation. Their ages range from a girl younger than 10 to two women and two men in their 80s.
The department is still investigating whether these individuals have had contact with known COVID positive cases.
“The wide age range of today’s numbers show most all of the age groups within our community,” the department said in a press release. “This is a clear illustration of community spread throughout our county. As schools reopen this week and students are moving throughout the community, please exercise precautions: wear a facial covering in public, wash your hands, and watch your distance. Persons who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms should seek the advice of a medical professional and/or get tested.”
